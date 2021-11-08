Ekta Kapoor on getting Padma Shri: ‘I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms’

Producer Ekta Kapoor, on Monday, was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. The ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan also saw Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam being honoured by the president of India.

Accompanied by father, yesteryear superstar Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor looked pretty in her white ensemble. She shared photos gleaming with joy, as she posed with Jeetendra and her friends. Through her caption, she mentioned how it was the biggest day of her professional life, and ‘second only to the birth of my son.’

Ekta Kapoor also posted the clip of her walking up to the podium to receive the award, which was being telecast live on Doordarshan. She shared that getting the award for her ‘humble contribution in the field of performing arts’ was an absolute honour. “It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride,” she wrote.

The producer also thanked her family and audience for believing in her and supporting her, “I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength – my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly – the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND.”

Kapoor’s good friend Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi in her popular daily Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also congratulated her on this feat. Irani, as readers would know moved to politics and is today a cabinet minister. She wrote on Instagram, “Kumari Ekta Ravi Kapoor #padmashri .. it’s an absolute honour to see my friend bestowed with one of the highest civilian awards in the Nation🇮🇳. She has toiled for years on end to create a brand , a belief , a creative universe which transcended boundaries across many a mediums. Be it Television, OTT or movies , she has reimagined , repositioned not only stories but also her own self . My heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor #proud #sisterlove ❤️.”

Thanking her, Ekta replied to the post, “Thankuuuuu ur love n wishes keep@me@going love u ! I wish but I can achieve half as much as u!!!! You trailblazer #sistaaafromanothermista.”

Ekta Kapoor changed the way Indian television functioned, helping her achieve the title of ‘Czarina of television.’ After turning her way into film production, today, her company Balaji Telefilms also owns a homegrown streaming platform — ALTBalaji.