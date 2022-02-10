Ekta Kapoor on Naagin 6 plotline being called insensitive: ‘People would have called it great if an American platform made it’

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced Naagin 6, the fantasy drama has been under the spotlight. Be it the plotline involving a ‘deadly virus’ or Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash roped in to play the lead role, the show has been making headlines. In a recent interaction, Ekta talked about the upcoming season and confessed that she knew she would be at the receiving end of criticism for making a show around a pandemic.

“I was honestly very sure that I would get trolled. A friend of mine gave me this idea and told me how today we don’t create fiction shows around real-life incidents. The Titanic did come from a true event. Similarly, over the last two years, the world has seen a change in such a big way. We are witnessing history. Also, this year, I felt that something was amiss. I wanted to do something different. We have all seen Naagin come back to take revenge for love. This might sound like a ridiculous idea and it can either work or fail but we wanted to shake the basics of the show. How many times will we tell a story of personal revenge? I must add here that a serious amount of empathy has gone into the story. We have all faced trauma and it was nobody’s fault. Of course, there would be entertainment but there’s also a lot of relatability and empathy,” she shared.

Indianexpress.com asked Ekta Kapoor wouldn’t an empathic tale on the pandemic be a better option than mixing it with fantasy and naagin. To this, the creative honcho said, “Why make a sad show? Why would we only relate to trauma in a sad way? That way we are limiting ourselves. We can deal with it with empathy and make it less tragic. That way, it’s far more relatable and sensitive. Also, we are not calling the virus corona but there is a certain relatability. I knew people would call the idea mad. They would turn around and say are you crazy but I wanted to change. If an American platform was making the same thing, you would call it great. And when we do it, people say we are insensitive.”

“I must add that whatever we are doing, we are very much aware of it. We are at a mid-point as it can go this or that way. But I will have it no other way. I cannot play it safe. I wanted to take the risk. I am just too old to be making safe choices,” she added with a smile.

As rightly mentioned by Ekta Kapoor, over the years, we have seen viewers lapping up international content, including fantasy. When we asked her if it’s the quality that makes one question local content, the producer said, “We do not realise that we are communicating with just people from the urban sector. But there is more to India. There may be a lack of voice and maturity but someone is watching these shows, and that’s why the numbers are coming. Naagin was adapted in southern languages and it did well there. Also, I think Indian folklore has not been adopted that much. Yes, we need to improve our special effects but we need to get better with our budgets for that. I actually think that we are still at the stage where we are controlled by our budget. We rely more on our writing, our twists and turns and our special effects. I think that’s the fun and challenge of creating sci-fi and Indian fiction. We have at least created shape-shifting snakes in India.”

Before the last season was launched, the producer termed Naagin season 4 as mediocre. While she promised to make an entertaining fifth season, the Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer also failed to make a mark. As we further quizzed Ekta if she feels the pressure of carrying on the franchise, given its popularity, she said, “The next sequel is always going to be a pressure. It’s a given thing. You make something, people love it. And then there’s so much melancholy and love attached to it that every time you make a new season, the whole agenda is that you are ready to see that it was far better. That’s like a part of it.”

Also starring Maheck Chahal, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran, Naagin 6 will air on Colors.