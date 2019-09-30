Ekta Kapoor teases fans with Naagin 4 teaser

Almost four months back, Ekta Kapoor released a sneak peek of much-awaited show Naagin 4. Now, the makers have shared a teaser, hinting at the storyline of the show. Just like the last two seasons, Naagin 4 will have two female leads. However, the star cast has been kept under wraps.

Ekta shared the teaser on Instagram with a caption that read, “Naagin 4 teaser… Aaj Bigg Boss aur bohot jaldi Naagin 4.”

The teaser begins with two women with their backs facing the camera. The ladies walk through a dense forest and end up near a mountain that has Lord Shiva’s face carved on it. Near the mountain, there is a shivling and the two offer their prayers to it. Soon, water falls on the shivling and we see the naagmani. The narrator informs the audience that the women are linked by their fate. Now, it remains to be seen what else the show has in store for the viewers.

Naagin series started in 2015 with Mouni Roy playing the female lead, Shivanya. She reprised her role in the second season before moving out in the third season as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in.