Ekta Kapoor: Getting a new cast for Naagin 3 was a huge risk

Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday launched two new shows, Kawach Mahashivratri and Bepanah Pyaarr. Starring Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana, Kawach Mahashivratri is the second installment of the franchise. As for Bepanah Pyaarr, the romantic thriller stars Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit.

After introducing her cast to the media, the producer sat down with a group of journalists for a candid conversation.

Ekta Kapoor has always been known to repeat her actors. Pearl V Puri, who stars in Naagin 3, will also play the lead in Bepanah Pyaarr. When indianexpress.com asked Ekta if she is trying to build a camp in the TV industry, she smiled and said, “Of course, I am building a camp. I am actually building a fortress. But honestly, I don’t have any long term contracts with my actors. I don’t act as an agent and get money. But if we have enjoyed working together and want to work again. Why not?”

The producer, while speaking about launching a new season of Kawach, shared, “Kawach is the second season of a show with a very popular first season. This is probably the most exciting season of any of the shows that I have done. I think I usually mess up in the second season. I think Naagin 1 was great, Naagin 2 was a bit of a mess up and Naagin 3 picked up again.”

When we asked her if making new seasons of successful shows is her way of playing safe, she said, “There’s nothing like playing safe in the industry. When I did Naagin 3, I let go of my biggest star, actually the whole cast. It was a huge risk. But it was important as it was getting repetitive. Also, Mouni wanted to move out, so it worked mutually. One can’t be attached to a brand. There’s nothing like previous success in the business.”

Ekta Kapoor’s shows are usually criticised for being regressive and when asked about the same, she said, “Yes, 100 percent. Anything you do, it will always be open to criticism. We can happily watch a woman give birth to dragons in an international show but watching a snake becomes regressive? Yes, we do not have the budget for that kind of VFX but we work with a lot of challenges. A lot of Indians watch television for escapism. They are not searching for any reality. And it’s happening worldwide. Giving an example, in Naagin 3, my hero always lands up in trouble, and the girl goes on to bash up villains and save him. How does that make it regressive?”

The producer also shared that till the time the audience watches these shows, she will continue making them. “The day they stop watching, no one will make these kinds of shows. But till that time, as a production house, we will continue delivering to their needs,” she said.

Towards the end of the chat, Ekta also hinted that a new season of Naagin might be in the offering as she said, “It’s just the end of the season, not the series.”