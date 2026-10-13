‘My self-worth depends on career’: Ekta Kapoor lived at office for 6 months, had ‘no life’

Television producer Ekta Kapoor once spent six months sleeping at her office, going home only to take a shower. The reason was to oversee the television shows she was producing, right down to watching their edits and episodes herself.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, Ekta opened up about the extreme work routine she followed during the early years of her career and spoke about her relationship with work, ambition and hustle culture.

Ekta recalled that she watched everything herself and often stayed at the office rather than returning home.

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“I clearly had no life, but I enjoyed doing this. I watched everything. I didn’t go home for six months. Nobody knows this. I would go home only to bathe or rest for an hour or two before returning to work. I kept my toothbrush at the office and even slept there,” she said.