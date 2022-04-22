scorecardresearch
Friday, April 22, 2022
Ekta Kapoor says she’s ‘more interested in data around Lock Upp’ over parenting articles: ‘I am not naturally a parent’

Having become a mother herself, Ekta Kapoor now promotes the idea of bringing children to work as not all mothers have the luxury of leaving their kids at home.

April 22, 2022 9:42:59 pm
ekta kapoorEkta Kapoor became a mother in 2019. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

TV czarina and film producer, Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a baby boy through surrogacy in 2019. Though at the time she called it her ‘biggest achievement’, she recently shared how she doesn’t feel she is “naturally a parent”. Instead, she believes her brother Tusshar Kapoor is a ‘natural parent’.

Recently, Ekta spoke about juggling between her personal and professional life. She told The Quint, that she is more interested in knowing about the data around her show Lock Upp over reading parenting articles that her brother Tusshar shares with her. Tusshar Kapoor also took the surrogacy route. He became a father to son Laksshya in 2016.

Ekta said, “I am not naturally a parent. I am in love with my son, but the pressure that we put on mothers that they suddenly become these paragons of virtue, I am like, I am not. My brother is. He is naturally a parent. He is so good. He sends me links on parenting. But I am more interested in reading the data on Lock Upp.”

To ensure that her son Ravie Kapoor stays aroud her even when she is working, Ekta takes him to her office too. “I am very ambitious. I live for my career. I have not moved into my son’s life. Rather I have moved him into mine. This is my way of parenting. I have accepted my demons. I don’t want to present as if I changed the moment my son was born.”

And, in doing so, Ekta has received the support of her family, mother Shobha Kapoor and father Jeetendra. She added, “My family didn’t make me feel guilty for being so ambitious.”

Having become a mother herself, the producer now promotes the idea of bringing children to work as not all mothers have the luxury of leaving their kids at home.

