Ekta Kapoor gives a glimpse of Yeti entering Naagin 6: ‘VFX on TV budgets…’

Supernatural drama Naagin 6 is keeping fans entertained with some thrilling drama. The Tejasswi Prakash starrer saw the entry of a number of magical creatures, the most recent being the Yeti. Producer Ekta Kapoor gave a glimpse of the mammoth mythical creature that her team created. Through the caption she mentioned that while there’s not much budget when it comes to TV, she loved the Yeti. “Vfx on tv budgets but not bad the yeti fought nagin n we loved it 😎😎😎😃😃😃♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” wrote Kapoor.

In the video, we see the mountain creature walking in the snow, flexing their arms. With brown eyes and a scary face, the Yeti looks intimidating as they roar loudly in the teaser. ‘Naagin’ Tejasswi Prakash seemed impressed with the animation as she posted lovestruck emojis on Ekta’s post. Actor Rakshanda Khan also replied, “It’s not just the budgets, it’s also the really tight timelines ! Great going @ektarkapoor and @balajitelefilmslimited.”

Fans, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to Naagin 6’s track and visual effects. A social media user wrote, “Yah visuala are soo great and #tejasswiprakash is nailing it as SarvasresthaseshNaagin 🐍🐍…yah she got her power back 💪💪,” as another added, “VFX was so bad bruh it wasn’t even matching naagin standards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor spoke to indianexpress.com about whether the quality of VFX makes one question Indian content when it comes to supernatural dramas. “We do not realise that we are communicating with just people from the urban sector. But there is more to India. There may be a lack of voice and maturity but someone is watching these shows, and that’s why the numbers are coming. Naagin was adapted in southern languages and it did well there. Also, I think Indian folklore has not been adopted that much. Yes, we need to improve our special effects but we need to get better with our budgets for that. I actually think that we are still at the stage where we are controlled by our budget. We rely more on our writing, our twists and turns and our special effects. I think that’s the fun and challenge of creating sci-fi and Indian fiction. We have at least created shape-shifting snakes in India,” she said.

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, the Colors weekend series also stars Maheck Chahal, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran,