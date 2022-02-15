Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make a comeback

It’s time to relive the biggest K-drama on television. No, we are not talking about Korean shows, but Ekta Kapoor’s super successful Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Starting this Wednesday, the daily, which broke many records, will be back on the small screen once again. Announcing the re-airing, Ekta Kapoor shared a clip from the title song of the show and wrote, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par.”

Just like fans, many celebrities also seemed excited with the news as they flooded Ekta’s post with comments. Remembering the show, Anirudh Dave wrote, “Golden era ,” while Aditi Dev Sharma replied, “So nostalgic n wonderful.” Ritu Chaudhary, who played Tulsi-Mihir’s daughter Shobha, could not hold back her excitement as she posted, “Oh my lordddd!! About time! So many beautiful memories!.”

Others actors from the show like Achint Kaur, Tassnim Shaikh and Prachee Shah Pandya also replied to the post. A few fans even asked Ekta Kapoor to retelecast all her old shows, while a few demanded a sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Last year, while talking to indianexpress.com about the show completing 21 years, Ketki Dave had also shared that a new season should be launched. “I think Kyunki should come with the second season. It was probably the only show which did not have a typical protagonist and antagonist. It also brought alive the family value on screen. Yes, after 21 years, it would have to be modernised but if Ekta does it, I am sure it will work. I don’t know if I would be able to be a part of it as Daksha would be too old by now, and no one would want to see her as an old lady (laughs). I think as a viewer, I would be really excited about it,” she said.

Sameer Nair, the then programming head of Star Plus, had also spoken to us about the genesis of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000. “Towards the end of 1999, Ekta and Jeetendra came to meet me to discuss Kyunki, and honestly, I just fell in love with the idea the moment she narrated it to me. We decided to do a daily at prime time, which I think was the killer act,” recalled Sameer.

The media professional revealed that the team was initially a bit startled when they saw Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, they decided to go with it without any feedback. “It had a very different cinematic language and Star, which had quite a westernised approach, had not done something like this. It was a hardcore desi format and I told the team, ‘Let’s not meddle with it’. We did not want to compare it with our earlier programming. Hence, the show went on air without any channel feedback and comment. And what a run it had,” he shared with a smile.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi told the story of Tulsi (Smriti Irani) who marries a rich boy Mihir (Amar Upadhyay). She tries to get along with her new family, even as she fights kitchen politics and other obstacles. The show had a run of more than eight years and saw many generation leaps in the storyline. While the show is still criticised for being regressive, it definitely changed Indian television.