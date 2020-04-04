Ekta Kapoor forsakes one year salary of Rs 2.5 crore for co-workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Ekta Kapoor doesn’t want her co-workers to take a hit during this period of crisis. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Ekta Kapoor doesn’t want her co-workers to take a hit during this period of crisis. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the celebrities from the Indian film and television industry are coming forward to make sure that the daily wage workers of the industry are not affected. Joining the list of celebrities who have stepped in to contribute is TV mogul Ekta Kapoor.

Kapoor, who runs Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALTBalaji, released a statement on Friday where she announced she will forsake her one year’s salary for her co-workers.

In the statement, Kapoor wrote, “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”

She added, “I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

Kapoor has taken the decision after the shoot of her several TV shows was stalled due to the national lockdown and the daily wage workers of the industry struggled for a livelihood.

However, Kapoor has also made sure that her audience is entertained. People are getting to watch the re-runs of their favourite shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Also, ALTBalaji web series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on ZEE TV are keeping the viewers occupied during the primetime.

Amongst many 1st times,we have shut office for d 1st time (teams worked during d floods,terror attacks,bank holidays)! But today is not abt spirit but safety!Even temples churches gurudwaras n mosques r on a break!All we have is prayers humanity n each other!Stay safe team BALAJI pic.twitter.com/7cr7QenUWE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 17, 2020

Earlier, the film and television producer also suspended all administrative and production work cross Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji citing safety and well-being of the company’s employees, cast and crew of paramount importance to her.

