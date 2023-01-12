Ekta Kapoor to find new face for her upcoming film in Bigg Boss 16 house, fans suggest she cast Priyanka Choudhary

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor found her lead actor for the sixth season of her supernatural drama Naagin in the house of the reality show, Bigg Boss. She signed the winner of the show, Tejasswi Prakash to play the titular role of Naagin even before the show concluded. Now, Ekta, who is also a film producer, will be visiting the show’s set to find the female lead for her upcoming film.

Ekta shared a video of Tejasswi performing on the stage as Naagin and in the caption, she wrote, “Lots of love for this nagina 😁! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time 🤛🏻🤛🏻🤛🏻😍😒😁😀😆💥💥💥💥#byebyyenagin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

As Ekta Kapoor shared the video, Tejasswi Prakash’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra commented on it with fire emojis. Many fans of Tejasswi got emotional at the news of the show coming to an end and a few also suggested Ekta cast Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. A comment on the post read, “Plzz cast Priyanka chahar choudhary.” Another wrote, “Hope you find Priyanka there!!”

In her another Instagram post, Ekta shared the first teaser of Naagin 6 featuring Tejasswi and announced that Naagin 6 will soon go off air. She wrote, “As we introduce a new folklore weekend show ….Time to say bye to my favourite show n India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6 ! This season marked@d comback@n found its place right with season one n three! Thanku for all d love and now for the next ….JAI MATA DI P.s to the team party zaroor hogi😁.”

Naagin 6 had Tejasswi Prakash in a double role. It also starred Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Maheckk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia among others.