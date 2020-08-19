Ekta Kapoor disassociates herself from Pavitra Rishta fund

The Pavitra Rishta Fund was named after Sushant Singh Rajput's popular show Pavitra Rishta.

On Wednesday, Ekta Kapoor announced that she is disassociating herself from the Pavitra Rishta fund. The development came after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. The producer said that while she supports the cause of mental health, she would withdraw herself “till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death.”

In a post shared on her social media accounts, Ekta informed that the fund was started by Zee. The producer also said that while she would always support the network on other mental awareness funds, she has respectfully disassociated herself from this as “it seems that there is more to this tragic incident.” She added that like everyone, she is also waiting for the truth, and used the hashtag “#SSR Hope that truth prevails.”

Ekta Kapoor’s statement reads, “While I support the cause of mental health, I disassociate myself from the ‘Pavitra Rishta fund’ till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the rest of the country, I would like the truth to come out.”

Follow all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Named after Sushant Singh Rajput’s popular show, the Pavitra Rishta Fund was launched last month by ZEE5 as a step to create awareness and normalising conversation around mental health. The initiative was designed to encourage people to have discussions, especially with close friends and family by being a ‘Manav’ (Rajput’s character in Pavitra Rishta) in their life. The network said that the vision was inspired by Pavitra Rishta show, which celebrated human relationships.

The poster of the Pavitra Rishta Fund. The poster of the Pavitra Rishta Fund.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police had declared it as ‘death by suicide’. With the initial investigations hinting at him suffering from a mental illness, many in the industry spoke about the importance of creating awareness. The Pavitra Rishta Fund backed a microsite which had a live panel of doctors, helpline numbers as well as expert videos.

At the launch of the Pavitra Rishta Fund, Ekta Kapoor in a statement said, “The times have drastically shifted from what it was 10 years ago, as there is a lot more pressure today. With the pandemic around, especially with all of us being confined to our homes, people are facing a lot more stress and anxiety. Stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs etc have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions of many. I am extremely happy that ZEE5 has started this initiative. It is my privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund and will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well.

Before becoming an overnight star with Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd