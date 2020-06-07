Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Johar and others wish Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi shared adorable photos with Ekta Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram, Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi shared adorable photos with Ekta Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram, Hina Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood and television’s leading producer Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday today. The actor received warm wishes from her friends in the industry.

Karan Johar, in a post, opened up about his equation with Kapoor. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back …. can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared adorable selfies with Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram account and wrote, “A huge producer yet a playful girl who’s bubbling with energy, in romance with her craft, out to conquer the world not leaving her beaming grin behind! Keep having fun Ekta! That laughter really works! Happy Birthday!”

Mouni Roy listed out things that would not have happened if Ekta Kapoor was not born. “you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day … happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam,” she concluded her long post.

Rashami Desai said Ekta Kapoor has “always been like an angel to me.” She shared that she is blessed to have her in life.

Naagin actor Pearl Puri shared adorable moments with Ekta on Instagram with a caption that read, “Mentor to many , idol to many , inspiration to many including me. You’ve made our nation proud not just once but a lot of times , won not just Padam Shree but many awards and personaIly I feel blessed to have met you ️ Many many many many happy returns of the day to the sweetest @ektarkapoor ma’am. Lots and lots of love and happiness to you.”

Hina Khan poured her heart out while writing a birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor. She penned a long post mentioning how important Ekta has been in her life.

“You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware …that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon,” Khan wrote.

She continued, “But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions… stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are .. Happy Happy Birthday.. Dear @ektarkapoor You know I love you tons.. Muuuuuuah.”

Wishing Ekta on her birthday, Karan Patel mentioned, “thank god you’re family hence you are not someone i need to impress…”

Anita Hassanandani also shared photos wishing Ekta Kapoor on her birthday.

