Discovering Karan Kundrra on Facebook to picking Smriti Irani despite resistance, how Ekta Kapoor gave TV its biggest stars

“Heere ki parakh sirf johri ko hoti hain”- we have all grown up hearing the Hindi saying. It is thus not a shocker when the industry talks about how Ekta Kapoor has the eye to spot talent. She has managed to give television its biggest stars, and the best part is that it happened in true Balaji Telefilms style. Today, as Ekta Kapoor celebrates her 45th birthday, we decided to share some success stories from the Balaji Telefilms stables.

Imagine this, a young 20-something boy sends a friend request to the ‘czarina of television’, with zero hopes of getting accepted. Days later, as he chills with his friends, his Facebook notification says ‘Ekta Kapoor accepted your friend request’. Years later, that boy is one of the most sought-after stars, especially after his stint on Bigg Boss 15. Yes, we are talking about Karan Kundrra.

During the launch of Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum in 2015, Ekta revealed that she came across Karan after he sent her a friend request on Facebook. She felt he was handsome and forwarded his picture to her creative team. Karan later did an audition in Chandigarh. At the event, Ekta also revealed that though Karan wasn’t a great actor, his smile won her over. And the rest, as they say, is history.

All of 17 years, Prachi Desai was modelling in junior college, when her picture reached the Balaji Telefilms office. Ekta saw her as the face of Kasamh Se, a show where she was paired with the much older Ram Kapoor. While on paper, the idea seemed absurd, the creative honcho’s belief and vision did the trick. Kasamh Se became one of the most popular shows on Zee TV and kickstarted Prachi’s career as an actor. However, unable to deal with the pressures of the television industry, she soon quit the show to step into Bollywood.

Not just these actors but late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career was also moulded by Ekta Kapoor. When Pavitra Rishta was celebrating its 11 years in 2020, a few days before the actor died by suicide, Ekta had shared that Zee TV was not keen on casting Rajput as the lead but she and her team managed to convince them that he would win millions of hearts.

The producer posted on Instagram, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts…..and it did @sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Touched by her words, Sushant replied to the post, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am (sic).” As readers would remember, before making it big through Pavitra Rishta, the actor was playing Harshad Chopda’s younger brother in Tere Liye.

And going back a few years, when K-serials were dominating Indian television, Ekta Kapoor gave us three screen queens — Tulsi, Prerna and Parvati.

Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, had spoken about Ekta’s conviction while choosing her actors. She revealed that despite Ekta’s team rejecting her, the producer went with her. And well, the success story of Smriti and the show would need a book itself.

The actor, who is now a BJP leader, while accepting an award in 2017, had shared, “I have been associated with television for over 20 years now. Television gave me a platform to enter the Indian political space and I will be forever grateful for that. Also, Ekta Kapoor spotted me among the many young girls who had come for an audition and selected me despite her team having rejected me as not fit for TV.”

While promoting the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, Ekta Kapoor had spoken about casting Anurag and Prerna. She mentioned how she watched Shweta Tiwari in a show and immediately knew she wanted her on Kasautii Zindagi Kay. “I had seen Shweta in a show on Doordarshan. She was not even the lead and was standing far behind in one of the scenes. But something just struck, and I asked my team to reach out to the girl,” she said.

Then there’s Rajeev Khandelwal, who was looking to be an actor but in films. However, Ekta made an offer that the actor couldn’t refuse and he changed how Indian television’s ‘male stars’ are perceived with Kahiin Toh Hoga.

Ronit Roy, who was going through an extremely low phase in his career, was given a new lease of life by Ekta Kapoor. After playing a couple of small roles in her shows, the actor bagged Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2002. While it was a 10-week stint, the popularity of Mr Bajaj made the character a part of the show till its end. During the same period, Ronit starred in Balaji Telefilms’ hit drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and despite being a replacement (he had replaced Amar Upadhyay as Mihir), the actor earned a dedicated fan following. To date, the actor is recognised by these two screen names — Mr Bajaj and Mihir Virani.

With Ekta now expanding her business to films and web too, we hope she continues to give audiences many more stars in the coming days.

Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor!