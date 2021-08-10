Ekta Kapoor announces Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo release date, Nakuul Mehta teases fans with new photo

The second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain has become a talking point for all fans of the Ekta Kapoor show. While Kapoor has announced that the promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will release in a few days, the audience is still speculating who will be playing the lead pair in the show. The two names which are in contention are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which aired in 2011, became an overnight success for showcasing the love story of a middle-aged couple, Ram (Ram Kapoor) and Priya (Sakshi Tanwar). Also, Ram and Sakshi’s chemistry made them a fan-favourite.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor interacted with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar ahead of the release of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo. She told them, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but it’s a whole generation who are not aware of urban loneliness in the 30s is a thing. Most soaps on television right now are mass-oriented. So, it’s an attempt to make a soft, urban story.”

The film and television producer also shared that the female lead of the second season will be as “pretty as Sakshi”, but the male lead “looks nothing like Ram”. He doesn’t have a big belly like Ram, but he suffers from loneliness as Ram did in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. “It’s a similar story, but of course will give them something new after 10 years,” promised Ekta. When Ram asked her about the cast, she said, “The promo will come in two days, then you will get to know.”

Though Ekta has looked for new faces for Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and has been working with a whole new bunch of actors, she has declared, “After Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy, I don’t think I will ever find that level of actors again.”

Meanwhile, actor Nakuul Mehta, who is most likely to play the lead role in the second season of the popular show, teased his fans with a new picture. In the photo, he is seen reading a script. The caption of the photo reads, “🎵Smell of a brand new screenplay.. 🎥📝 What am I prepping for? Wrong answers only!!” Commenting on the post, Vikaas Kalantri added to the excitement of fans as he wrote, “Chote achhe lagte hain 😉😉”

Disha Parmar, who is rumoured to be playing the female lead opposite Nakuul, refused to comment on her involvement in the show. During a recent press conference, when the actor was asked about doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, she replied, “See, many things are being said and reported everywhere. But frankly, I can’t say anything right now. I will speak when I can.”

Nakuul and Disha had earlier worked together in Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.