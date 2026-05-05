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Ekta Kapoor acknowledges Naagin VFX glitch; shares meme with a fire-breathing dragon
Despite such controversies, Naagin remains a massive success, spanning seven seasons and ranking among the longest-running franchises on Indian television.
Naagin has long been one of Indian television’s most popular fantasy dramas, despite its outlandish premise of shape-shifting serpents. However, its latest episode left viewers stunned for all the wrong reasons. The very grandeur that once defined the show appeared unfinished this time, with audiences spotting blue screens, visible wires, and actors lying motionless on the floor in what seemed like unedited footage. Many viewers pointed out that the scene lacked proper post-production, with visual effects seemingly missing altogether.
The blunder quickly went viral after a viewer shared screenshots of the raw footage on Reddit. The post gained traction as more fans noticed the same glitch, sparking widespread criticism of the show’s editing.
Reacting to the goof-up, creator and producer Ekta Kapoor addressed the issue in her signature tongue-in-cheek style. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a meme video showing the lead character transforming into a dragon and wreaking havoc. The caption jokingly read, “Ekta Ma’am on her way to the office from Thailand after yesterday’s Naagin blue screen mistake by the editors.” Reposting it, Ekta quipped, “Eggjacctlyyy (Exactly),” subtly acknowledging the error without issuing a formal statement.
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This isn’t the first time the show has faced backlash. Earlier, the makers were criticised for allegedly relying on AI-generated sequences. Responding to the criticism then, Ekta had posted a humorous video featuring the show’s writers, jokingly blaming them for the over-the-top demands. “These are the people responsible! Every scene needs aeroplanes and more… Actually, I am the one to blame—I want dragons and planes with no budget,” she had said, poking fun at the situation.
Despite such controversies, Naagin remains a massive success, spanning seven seasons with the first season airing in 2015 and ranking among the longest-running franchises on Indian television. The current season stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the lead, alongside Kanika Mann as the antagonist—a shape-shifting dragon.
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