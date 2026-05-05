Ekta Kapoor acknowledges Naagin VFX glitch; shares meme with a fire-breathing dragon

Naagin has long been one of Indian television’s most popular fantasy dramas, despite its outlandish premise of shape-shifting serpents. However, its latest episode left viewers stunned for all the wrong reasons. The very grandeur that once defined the show appeared unfinished this time, with audiences spotting blue screens, visible wires, and actors lying motionless on the floor in what seemed like unedited footage. Many viewers pointed out that the scene lacked proper post-production, with visual effects seemingly missing altogether.

The blunder quickly went viral after a viewer shared screenshots of the raw footage on Reddit. The post gained traction as more fans noticed the same glitch, sparking widespread criticism of the show’s editing.