Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani full episode 5th August 2016 written update: Raja believes Rani has betrayed him

Rani is down with fever and Raja takes care of her, while still thinking about her betrayal. Rani is worrying about Dadu and his condition back home. She finds a broken bottle and plans to use it as a weapon when Raja enters suddenly and she hides behind a haystack.

Raja senses that Rani is hiding and pretends to be unaware. He catches her when she attacks from behind. The picture of Jeevan comes in his head at the moment. Rani begs him to let her go and takes Jeevan’s name and his reference frustrates Raja all the more. Raja grabs and kisses Rani; she thinks of attacking him but drops the bottle. Raja asks her about his relationship with Jeevan. Rani denies liking Jeevan but compares him with Raja, saying Jeevan is a better person of the two.

Raja warns Rani to not to talk to or even look at Jeevan anymore. Rani turns and walks away as Raja tries to stop her. Her sleeves get torn in the middle of all this and Rani blames him and his mentality. Raja takes off his shirt and covers her sleeves.

Raja and Rani get nostalgic about all their old memories together, as kids.

Rani faints and upon finding her on the floor, Raja decides to take her to the hospital for she’s got fever. He puts her in the car but one of the tyres is punctured. He takes her back to the room and covers her with a blanket. He sees her locket and is reminded of their childhood days. He warms her hands and feet by rubbing them when he spots her tattoo, ‘Ra’ for ‘Raja’. He again turns sad for his mind goes back to all the misunderstandings of the past. (Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani full episode 4th August 2016 written update: Rani promises not to run away)

