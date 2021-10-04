Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai turns 10: Nia Sharma says the show changed her life forever

Nia Sharma on Monday took to Instagram to share a lovely video remembering her first big project EK Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. In the video, the actor is seen singing the title track of the show.

Looking visibly emotional in the video while remembering her character Maanvi, Nia wrote that the serial changed her life forever. She also thanked the makers for giving her a chance, and tagging her co-stars, Nia Sharma urged the team to have a reunion soon.

The actor wrote, “Intrinsically I’ll always remain ‘Maanvi’ ..10 yearssssss.. WTF.. This show came and changed my life forever. I practically was going to go back to delhi to do my post graduation but guess this show was my calling… and I never left Mumbai again. I almost shed a tear everytime I hear this song. Shall forever be in my ..@siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 could never thank you enough for this. @therealkushaltandon @krystledsouza @karantacker @anjumahendroo what the hell.. we need to have a reunion.”

Replying to her post, producer Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “Love always to my lil sis,” adding that for the reunion everyone needs to be there, and he will plan it.

Launched in 2011, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai revolved around two sisters, played by Krystle Dsouza and Nia Sharma, who end up getting married to brothers, played by Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon.

All four young actors became overnight sensations with Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Last seen in Jamai 2.0, Nia Sharma recently made a day-long guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT to promote her music video.