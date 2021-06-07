Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna actor Tarla Joshi dies of a heart attack, Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon pay tribute to their ‘badi beeji’

Anju Mahendroo shared an old picture with Tarla Joshi remembering their happy times together. (Photo: Anju/Instagram)

Senior actor Tarla Joshi, who played the lovable Badi Beeji in Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday morning. Nia Sharma, who played Maanvi in the show, remembered happy times with the actor, and said that she will always be their ‘badi beeji’.

Nia shared a number of photos with Tarla Joshi on her Instagram stories. Sharing a collage with her, the actor wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..”. In one photo, she mentioned, “Tarla ji you’ll always be our badi beeji ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Actor Kushal Tandon tagged other actors from the show such as Karan Tacker and Krystle Dsouza as he paid a tribute to Tarla Joshi. “RIP Dadi,” he wrote.

Actor Anju Mahendroo first shared the news of Tarla Joshi’s death. While replying to a fanclub, she shared that the team was mourning the death of the actor. She also posted about how she always looked up to her as a mother figure.

“The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace 🙏🏻,” she wrote. Nia also reposted the tweet and wrote, “Shall fondly remember her as our badi beeji ❤️ always 🙏🏻.”

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai launched in 2011 on Star Plus and had a successful run of two years. Tarla Joshi played Jeevika and Manvi’s (Krystle and Nia) great grandmother in the daily.

Apart from that, she is also known for her performance in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini. Having started her career as a costume designer, Tarla Joshi is also credited for her work in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.