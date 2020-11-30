Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was molested as a kid

Eijaz Khan has opened up about his mental health on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Monday, Bigg Boss 14 episode will be all about emotions. In order to win the immunity stone, contestants will be seen sharing secrets.

Eijaz Khan has time and again spoken about his mental health issues on Bigg Boss. He has even been vocal about things that trigger him. And one of his biggest triggers has been physical contact. Eijaz has been seen getting furious and upset with any physical contact.

Now, in the coming episode, Eijaz Khan will open up about being molested as a kid. The actor will say that apart from his therapist, no one knows about it, not even his father. While talking about the incident, he will worry about his family’s reaction to this revelation.

On a positive note, however, Eijaz will add that he is not embarrassed about whatever happened as he knows it was not his fault. He will be seen crying his heart out while talking about the incident, that has left a deep impact on his psychology.

Eijaz Khan even before stepping into the show had confessed to suffering from depression. While talking to indianexpress.com, the actor had mentioned that while he would love to talk about mental health, given the show is for entertainment, he wouldn’t hijack it. “Honestly, I always thought I was quite woke, but I lost my sleep before I went public with my issues. I can only imagine what the youth goes through. There is just no conversation around this subject, and it’s so important. I am not a messiah and I feel there are more important people who can talk about it, and we should also force this conversation. That’s the only way to save many lives in today’s time,” Eijaz had shared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd