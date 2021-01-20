Eijaz Khan thanks fans: If I go back to Bigg Boss 14, it’ll be just for you

After exiting Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday, Eijaz Khan has now shared a heartfelt message for all his fans. He also hinted that he might get back in the competition in the coming days.

The Kkavyanjani actor took to Instagram to thank fans for their support through a special video. Sporting a moustache look and wearing a white kurta pyajama, Khan mentioned in the video that once he came out, he was overwhelmed seeing the love people have for him. He added that he has never been loved so much ever in his life.

Giving Bigg Boss 14 viewers the credit for his long journey, Khan even said that if he gets a chance to go back, it would be only because of them. Asking fans to support his proxy in the house Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the actor added that they should keep her inside by voting for her, so that he can re-enter the competition.

Watch Eijaz Khan’s special video message for all his fans:

Along with a number of followers who started showering their good wishes on their ‘Gabbar’, former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also had a message for Eijaz. Replying on his video post, Jaan wrote, “We all have so much love and respect for you @eijazkhan Eijaz bhai aapko koi idea hee nai hai !!! You got a bigger family post BB14. That is something NOBODY can take away from you. Bas ab rounga main 😛❤️🥲”

Eijaz Khan was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, when the show launched last year in October. Touted to be a strong contestant, the actor has shown his many sides on the reality series. While he would primarily be remembered for his fights and anger, his romance with co-housemate Pavitra Punia also kept the audience entertained. The actor also opened up courageously about being molested as a child during a task, which earned him more respect from viewers.

The 45-year-old had to take a voluntary exit from the house owing to a prior commitment. The actor is set to star in a big budget project next, the shooting for which has already begun. Since Bigg Boss 14 was set to culminate mid-January, Eijaz Khan had given his following dates for the project. However, as the show got extended, his schedule was left haywire. While his team tried hard to fix it, with no other way around, he had to bow out of Bigg Boss. Given his strong game and fan following the makers decided to bring in Devoleena Bhattacharjee who could continue his journey.