Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia after swinging her around, netizens tell them to stop overacting

In a video from Rohit Verma's birthday party, Eijaz Khan is seen lifting Pavitra Punia in his arms and giving her a few kisses after swinging her around.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 8:30:15 pm
Eijaz KhanEijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attended Rohit Verma's birthday party. (Photos: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might not have had the smoothest relationship in the Bigg Boss 14 house, but they have been love-struck ever since the show concluded. In a video from Rohit Verma’s birthday party, Eijaz is seen lifting Pavitra in his arms and giving her a few kisses after swinging her around.

However, the couple’s PDA did not go down well with many netizens. Many termed it as ‘overacting’ with one social media user writing, “Drame dono…..privacy b rakhlo thoda sa…..love se jyada overacting chal raha hai (Both of them are doing drama. You should keep some privacy. It looks like overacting and not love).” Another user recalled Eijaz and Pavitra’s fights during Bigg Boss. He wrote, “Biggboss mai to khub ladte the. (They used to fight so much in Bigg Boss.)”

Eijaz Khan: If all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year

While some people criticised the couple’s romance, others found the romance touching. One user wrote, “Looking so Adorable MashaAllah.” Another user wrote, “Please shaadi kar lo (Please get married).”

Earlier this year, Eijaz Khan talked about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. He told Zoom TV, “She has this weird way of loving me that she gets angry. And I understand why she gets angry is because she has that level of expectations from me. Even if it means serving me breakfast and if the breakfast is stone-cold, she is very angry. I understand these things and I just take it as love. I kiss her on the forehead and say thank you.”

The pair have even met each other’s families. Earlier this year, Eijaz had hinted that if ‘all goes well’, he plans to marry Pavitra soon.

