Eijaz Khan celebrates Pavitra Punia’s lockdown birthday, she calls him ‘precious gift of my life’

Seldom do we see a meaningful friendship forming in a reality show, forget about love stories. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are, however, the exception to the rule as they continue to stick together after falling in love during Bigg Boss 14.

On Wednesday night, Eijaz Khan surprised his lady love by celebrating her birthday in the most special way. The City of Dreams actor decorated the room with black and gold balloons and even got her a couple of cakes to celebrated her ‘pawty’.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Eijaz addressed Pavitra as ‘baby’ and added that he loves her. “Happy budday baby…..keep smiling..keep shining..i love you.,” he wrote, adding, “lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek. too much cake ho gaya.”

Replying to Eijaz, Pavitra dropped a loved-up message on his post calling him the precious gift of her life. She wrote, “Love you to the moon and back love 🌀✨❤️ the precious gift of my life ❤️.”

After starting on a fiery note on Bigg Boss 14, Pavijaz, as they are fondly called, found love in each other, and are often seen indulging in PDA on social media. Recently, while sharing glimpses of their kayaking experience, Pavitra had called Eijaz her ‘life jacket’. Earlier this week, she had also shared a video featuring several photos of her with Eijaz. She captioned it, “मुझको तुम जो मिले ✨💋🌹 #pavijaz ♥️ @eijazkhan I love you ♾.” He reciprocated the love as he left a comment on his ladylove’s post. He wrote, “And I love you baby.”

Photos | Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia indulge in PDA

Calling their connection genuine on the show, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Pavitra dismissed the buzz that their bonding was only for the camera. “My attachment to Eijaz is for real and I think those feelings will stay. It was completely genuine, and I am sure he too felt the same way for me.” She even called spending time with her as the best days in the Bigg Boss house. “The time I spent with Eijaz in the red zone was the most amazing one. Also, the last week, we really got closer, and it was delightful to spend time with him. He had even started taking a stand for me, and that gave me so much joy,” Pavitra shared.

Eijaz Khan on his part had confessed that if all goes well, he would be happy to tie the knot with Pavitra Punia soon.