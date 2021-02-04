scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia indulge in PDA, see viral photos

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai. And their pictures took no time to go viral.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 4, 2021 8:20:22 pm
pavitra eijaz bigg boss 14Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia struck a close bond during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia seem to be spending quality time together. The two, who grew close during their stint on the reality show, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai. And their pictures took no time to go viral.

In the clicks, we can see the Bigg Boss 14 couple twinning in black, and all smiles posing for the shutterbugs.

 

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 in October 2020. Despite their intense fights, the two formed a bond, becoming each other’s support in the game. Pavitra even confessed her love for Eijaz.

Also read |Can Bigg Boss Season 14 just end right now?

Soon enough, Eijaz also announced his plans of taking Pavitra to meet his father once the two are out of the house. Pavitra’s eviction became one of the most emotional goodbyes of Bigg Boss 14.

The ongoing season’s extension clashed with Eijaz Khan’s prior commitments, forcing him to exit the house to complete the pending projects. As of now, TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the house as Eijaz’s proxy. Sources tell us that Eijaz is set to return to the house in the coming days.

