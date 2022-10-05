Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are engaged, see Eijaz’s proposal photos

Bigg Boss 14 contestants, actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, are engaged to be married. Eijaz on Wednesday shared photos of his romantic proposal on Monday, October 3.

The grainy, soft-lit photos featuring the couple were showered with a lot of love from their colleagues and fans. In the pictures, Eijaz could be seen handing the ring to Pavitra, who, after the initial bout of excitement and happiness, excitedly showed it off. The photo caption read, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said ‘yes’. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Not only their well-wishers, but Pavitra too commented on Eijaz’s adorable post and wrote, “May the lord protect us from evil eye. Let there be love love and love.” Their good friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni dropped heart emojis in the comments section, and Jasmin wrote, “Yayyyy, we need party!” Other colleagues such as Manu Punjabi, Flora Saini, Ayaaz Khan, Adaa Khan also wished the happy couple all the best.

Earlier this year, Eijaz had moved in with Pavitra in her Malad flat, according to E-Times. Meanwhile, Pavitra had opened up about their potential wedding and said that she and Eijaz are as good as married as they have been living together for a while: “When we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands… Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives.”