Ed Harris: I have no idea where Westworld is heading

Actor Ed Harris, who plays one of the central figures in sci-fi drama “Westworld”, has revealed that the high-concept story of the show has left even him confused. The 67-year-old actor plays the role of William aka Man in Black in the hit HBO series, which centres around a fictional, technologically advanced Western-themed amusement park that is populated by android hosts and humans visit it to indulge in their wildest fantasies.

Harris said he would focus more on his character to avoid the complexity of the show’s storyline. “I got to the point last year when I would just focus on what was going on with the Man in Black because there’s so much going on (in the show). Even when I watch it, and as much as I am a part of it, there’s a lot of it that I don’t always understand,” Harris told Huffington Post.

“I find it fascinating and really interesting and I love watching it, but I don’t always get the intricacies of what’s taking place,” he added. Harris also said that he has no idea where “Westworld” is heading and whether he will in the show’s third season.

“Yeah, I have no idea where it’s heading. We’re not supposed to start shooting season three until next June, so I don’t even know if I’m in it or not. I figure I am? But I don’t know in what capacity, and I don’t know what the what will be happening. We’ll find out,” Harris said.

