Dwayne Johnson’s TV show Ballers to end with Season 5

Dwayne Johnson’s HBO comedy Ballers is coming to an end with Season 5 that is due to premiere on August 25.

Advertising

Dwayne shared on Instagram, “Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s BALLERS 🥃 My heart 🖤 is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player on the show that also stars John David Washington, Rob Corddry and Omar Miller among others. The show first premiered in 2015.

The last season of Ballers is scheduled to have eight episodes.

Advertising

Dwayne Johnson was recently declared as the highest-paid actor in the world, as per Forbes magazine as he collected over 89.4 million dollars in 2018-2019. The list also included names like Robert Downey Jr and Akshay Kumar.

He was last appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will soon be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. He is also set to star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise that releases in 2020.