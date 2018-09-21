Most watched Indian TV shows: Dus Ka Dum ends on a high note

KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating chart. As per the data of week 37, dailies Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and reality show Dance Deewane are also part of the top five shows. Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati maintained its place on the seventh slot.

Dus Ka Dum finale garnered its highest ratings this season. Titled 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale, the two-episode special saw Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover joining host Salman Khan on the stage. Coming to channels, KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9664 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9664

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8031 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8031

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7743 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7743

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7067 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7067

5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6756 5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6756

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6398 6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6398

7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6027 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6027

8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988

9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5952 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5952

10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5682 10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5682

11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5350 11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5350

12. 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale (Sony TV) – 5157 12. 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale (Sony TV) – 5157

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5067 13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5067

14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4912 14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4912

15. Udaan (Colors) – 4884 15. Udaan (Colors) – 4884

16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4652 16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4652

17. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4630 17. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4630

18. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 4331 18. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 4331

19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4320 19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4320

20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4178 20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4178

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd