Most watched Indian TV shows: Dus Ka Dum ends on a high note
Dailies Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and reality show Dance Deewane are also part of the top five shows.
Written by Sana Farzeen
| Mumbai |
Published: September 21, 2018 1:50:45 pm
KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market.
Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating chart. As per the data of week 37, dailies Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and reality show Dance Deewane are also part of the top five shows. Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati maintained its place on the seventh slot.
Dus Ka Dum finale garnered its highest ratings this season. Titled 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale, the two-episode special saw Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover joining host Salman Khan on the stage. Coming to channels, KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.
Note: All impressions in 000s
1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9664 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8031 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7743 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7067 5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6756 6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6398 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6027 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5952 10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5682 11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5350 12. 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale (Sony TV) – 5157 13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5067 14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4912 15. Udaan (Colors) – 4884 16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4652 17. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4630 18. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 4331 19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4320 20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4178