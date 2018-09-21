Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Most watched Indian TV shows: Dus Ka Dum ends on a high note

Dailies Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and reality show Dance Deewane are also part of the top five shows.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 21, 2018 1:50:45 pm
Dus Ka Dum KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating chart. As per the data of week 37, dailies Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and reality show Dance Deewane are also part of the top five shows. Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati maintained its place on the seventh slot.

Dus Ka Dum finale garnered its highest ratings this season. Titled 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale, the two-episode special saw Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover joining host Salman Khan on the stage. Coming to channels, KBC 10, Dus Ka Dum and Indian Idol’s high ratings has allowed Sony TV to maintain its position as the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9664 Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 8031 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7743 Kumkum Bhagya 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7067 Dance Deewane 5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6756 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6398 Kaun Banega Crorepati 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6027 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5988 Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5952 Ishq Subhan Allah 10. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5682 Krishna Chali London 11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5350 Dus Ka Dum 12. 10 Ka Dum Dhamakedar Finale (Sony TV) – 5157 Indian Idol 13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5067 Nazar 14. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4912 Udaan 15. Udaan (Colors) – 4884 Qayamat Ki Raat 16. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4652 Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga 17. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4630 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 18. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 4331 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 19. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4320 Ishq Mein Marjawan 20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4178

