Dus Ka Dum finale: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are ready to entertain their fans

Shah Rukh Khan Khan will make an appearance at Salman Khan hosted reality show Dus Ka Dum Shah Rukh Khan Khan will make an appearance at Salman Khan hosted reality show Dus Ka Dum

The two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will share the screen tonight, albeit small screen. Shah Rukh Khan Khan will make an appearance at Salman Khan hosted reality show Dus Ka Dum. Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover will also be in attendance.

Sony TV’s Twitter handle has been posting short clips so as to tease what is to come. And clearly, for the fans of both the actors and particularly for those who love to see them together, the finale episode is going to be an absolute treat. The actors were last seen together in Salman’s 2017 film Tubelight, in which Shah Rukh made a cameo. Salman is all set to return the favour by making an appearance inShah Rukh starrer Zero that is slated to be released in December this year.

Watch the clips from Dus Ka Dum here:

Watch as @IamSRK and @BeingSalmanKhan both showcase their ways of romancing on tonight’s #DumdaarFinale! Catch all the fun with Rani Mukherjee and @WhoSunilGrover on Dus Ka Dum, tonight at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/gHzcnrvkhe — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 8, 2018

.@BeingSalmanKhan and @IamSRK are helping each other get ready for the #DumdaarFinale! Catch all the fun they have in store for you with Rani Mukherjee and @WhoSunilGrover on Dus Ka Dum, tonight at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/cFQTtymCmJ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 8, 2018

Aa rahe hain ek manch par, Bollywood ke Badshah, Sultan aur Rani #DusKaDum ke #DhamakedaarFinale mein, comedy ke King @WhoSunilGrover ke saath! Dekhiye unki saari masti kal raat 9:30 baje. @BeingSalmanKhan @IamSRK #RaniMukherjee pic.twitter.com/9E6Vwqoek7 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 7, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, when seen together, are known as the Karan Arjun of Bollywood, owing to the famous film where they starred as brothers.

Judging by the clips that Sony has been teasing, the finale episode is going to be totally fun-filled. The two Khans and Rani Mukerji, along with Sunil Grover, promise an entertaining episode.

Dus Ka Dum’s finale will be telecast at 9:30 pm tonight. From September 16, Salman Khan is going to host Bigg Boss 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd