Saturday, September 08, 2018
Dus Ka Dum finale: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are ready to entertain their fans

Dus Ka Dum: Judging by the clips that Sony has been teasing, the finale episode of this Salman Khan hosted show is going to be totally fun-filled. Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, along with Sunil Grover, promise an entertaining episode.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 2:01:25 pm
shah rukh khan and salman khan in dus ka dum Shah Rukh Khan Khan will make an appearance at Salman Khan hosted reality show Dus Ka Dum
The two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will share the screen tonight, albeit small screen. Shah Rukh Khan Khan will make an appearance at Salman Khan hosted reality show Dus Ka Dum. Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover will also be in attendance.

Sony TV’s Twitter handle has been posting short clips so as to tease what is to come. And clearly, for the fans of both the actors and particularly for those who love to see them together, the finale episode is going to be an absolute treat. The actors were last seen together in Salman’s 2017 film Tubelight, in which Shah Rukh made a cameo. Salman is all set to return the favour by making an appearance inShah Rukh starrer Zero that is slated to be released in December this year.

Watch the clips from Dus Ka Dum here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, when seen together, are known as the Karan Arjun of Bollywood, owing to the famous film where they starred as brothers.

Judging by the clips that Sony has been teasing, the finale episode is going to be totally fun-filled. The two Khans and Rani Mukerji, along with Sunil Grover, promise an entertaining episode.

Dus Ka Dum’s finale will be telecast at 9:30 pm tonight. From September 16, Salman Khan is going to host Bigg Boss 12.

