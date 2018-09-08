Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji descend on Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sunil Grover will be seen sharing some fun moments during the finale episode of Sony Entertainment Television's Dus Ka Dum.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2018 10:26:56 pm
Dus Ka Dum finale live updates: Watch Dus Ka Dum finale on Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode has Shah Rukh Khan as the guest. Rani Mukerji will also be seen in the episode. Salman and SRK are two of the most loved stars of Bollywood and watching them together is always a treat for their fans.

Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen sharing some fun moments during the episode. The audience can expect that this episode will leave a smile on their faces. Rani Mukerji, who has worked with the two actors on various occasions, can be seen having a gala time in the episode promos.

Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of this episode. In fact, the day this episode was shot happened to be Grover’s birthday and he had the biggest of stars in attendance as he cut his birthday cake.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.

22:26 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK wins Rs 20,000

They get back to the game. Rani Mukerji says 60% and Shah Rukh Khan says 53%. The right answer is 42%. Shah Rukh wins Rs 20,000.

22:26 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK, Salman and Rani match steps

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on Hello Brother song "Chandi Ki Daal"

22:24 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Women in India love both SRK and Salman, says Rani

Rani Mukerji settles their debate and says that all the women in the country love Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

22:23 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK attempts to teach Salman a little about romance

Shah Rukh Khan is reciting dialogues from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in an attempt to teach Salman Khan a little about romance.

22:20 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Salman and Rani dance on "Tum Paas Aaye"

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on "Tum Paas Aaye" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

22:18 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK's romance lesson

Shah Rukh Khan is trying to teach romance to Salman Khan.

22:17 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK imitates Salman

Shah Rukh Khan is now imitating Salman Khan's Dabangg style.

22:15 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Rani says Salman should have kids

Salman Khan asks the first question. The question is "What percent of unmarried Indians are tired of their family members nagging them to get married?". Rani Mukerji jokes that Salman should forget about marriage but he should have kids.

22:14 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK and Rani plays Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan now starts hosting Dus Ka Dum. Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji are competing against each other. Salman explains the format of the show.

22:13 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Sunil Grover makes an exit

Sunil Grover has left the stage and the studio audience gives him a standing ovation.

22:12 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Salman, SRK and Rani are enjoying Sunil's performance.

Sunil Grover's next question is about Karan Arjun. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are enjoying every minute of Sunil's performance.

22:10 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
The laughter continues on Dus Ka Dum

Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan worked together in Hello Brother and Grover's next question is framed using the lyrics of the film's song "Sarki Jo Sar Se".

22:06 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Rani plays mock KBC

Rani Mukerji has joined Salman and Shah Rukh to play mock Kaun Banega Crorepati.

22:04 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Rani Mukerji is here!

Rani Mukerji enters the Dus Ka Dum stage.

22:01 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
The Salman marriage question

Sunil Grover asks the second question to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He asks what would Shah Rukh be doing at Salman's wedding.

22:00 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK on Salman removes his shirt in every film

Sunil Grover asks Shah Rukh Khan why Salman Khan removes his shirt in every film. "People have been asking the same question for years. Salman can wear whatever he wants. It's his wish," says SRK.

21:58 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Salman and SRK enjoy Sunil's antics

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are completely enjoying Sunil Grover's bit as Amitabh Bachchan.

21:53 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Sunil Grover is on a roll

Sunil Grover is trying to play mock Kaun Banega Crorepati with Salma Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His antics are entertaining the stars and the studio audience.

21:49 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan is here!

Kaun Banega Crorepati theme music plays and Sunil Grover enters the stage dressed as 'Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan'.

21:47 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
SRK thanks Salman's family

Shah Rukh Khan reveals that when he first came to Mumbai, Salman Khan's family took care of him. He thanks Salman and his family for all the times they have supported him.

21:46 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Grand entry

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan make an entry on Karan Arjun title song.

21:45 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
Dus Ka Dum finale begins

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan begin the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum.

21:22 (IST) 08 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's Dus Ka Dum episode

According to the makers, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together on the finale of Dus Ka Dum this weekend and joining them will be Rani Mukerji. With their indisputable camaraderie and witty sense of humor, the trio will be seen disclosing their heart's desires and a lot more personal secrets on the show.

