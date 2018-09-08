Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji descend on Salman Khan’s show

The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode has Shah Rukh Khan as the guest. Rani Mukerji will also be seen in the episode. Salman and SRK are two of the most loved stars of Bollywood and watching them together is always a treat for their fans.
Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen sharing some fun moments during the episode. The audience can expect that this episode will leave a smile on their faces. Rani Mukerji, who has worked with the two actors on various occasions, can be seen having a gala time in the episode promos.
Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of this episode. In fact, the day this episode was shot happened to be Grover’s birthday and he had the biggest of stars in attendance as he cut his birthday cake.
They get back to the game. Rani Mukerji says 60% and Shah Rukh Khan says 53%. The right answer is 42%. Shah Rukh wins Rs 20,000.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on Hello Brother song "Chandi Ki Daal"
Rani Mukerji settles their debate and says that all the women in the country love Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is reciting dialogues from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in an attempt to teach Salman Khan a little about romance.
Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on "Tum Paas Aaye" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Shah Rukh Khan is trying to teach romance to Salman Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is now imitating Salman Khan's Dabangg style.
Salman Khan asks the first question. The question is "What percent of unmarried Indians are tired of their family members nagging them to get married?". Rani Mukerji jokes that Salman should forget about marriage but he should have kids.
Salman Khan now starts hosting Dus Ka Dum. Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji are competing against each other. Salman explains the format of the show.
Sunil Grover has left the stage and the studio audience gives him a standing ovation.
Sunil Grover's next question is about Karan Arjun. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are enjoying every minute of Sunil's performance.
Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan worked together in Hello Brother and Grover's next question is framed using the lyrics of the film's song "Sarki Jo Sar Se".
Rani Mukerji has joined Salman and Shah Rukh to play mock Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Rani Mukerji enters the Dus Ka Dum stage.
Sunil Grover asks the second question to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He asks what would Shah Rukh be doing at Salman's wedding.
Sunil Grover asks Shah Rukh Khan why Salman Khan removes his shirt in every film. "People have been asking the same question for years. Salman can wear whatever he wants. It's his wish," says SRK.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are completely enjoying Sunil Grover's bit as Amitabh Bachchan.
Sunil Grover is trying to play mock Kaun Banega Crorepati with Salma Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His antics are entertaining the stars and the studio audience.
Kaun Banega Crorepati theme music plays and Sunil Grover enters the stage dressed as 'Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan'.
Shah Rukh Khan reveals that when he first came to Mumbai, Salman Khan's family took care of him. He thanks Salman and his family for all the times they have supported him.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan make an entry on Karan Arjun title song.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan begin the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum.