Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji descend on Salman Khan’s show

The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode has Shah Rukh Khan as the guest. Rani Mukerji will also be seen in the episode. Salman and SRK are two of the most loved stars of Bollywood and watching them together is always a treat for their fans.

Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen sharing some fun moments during the episode. The audience can expect that this episode will leave a smile on their faces. Rani Mukerji, who has worked with the two actors on various occasions, can be seen having a gala time in the episode promos.

Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of this episode. In fact, the day this episode was shot happened to be Grover’s birthday and he had the biggest of stars in attendance as he cut his birthday cake.