Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s dostana is on full blast

The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as guests. After yesterday’s fun-filled episode, Salman, Shah Rukh and Rani will once again be seen having a gala time on the episode.
Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of the finale episode. After his hilarious ‘Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan’ act on Saturday’s episode, Sunil will be seen in his drag avatar today.
Salman Khan asks the 8th question - "How many people have never worn Dhoti?" Salman and SRK go back to their Karan Arjun times.
While Shah Rukh Khan places his bet on 35%, Rani Mukerji says only 33% have never worn the dhoti.
Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on "Tum Paas Aaye" song as Shah Rukh Khan dances with his young fan.
To the question, "How many percentage of people have said I love you to their parents at least once?", Shah Rukh Khan places bet on 50% and Rani Mukerji says 41%. Shah Rukh wins the round again as 61% of Indians have said I love you to their parents.
Rani Mukerji says Salman Khan should be blessed with a daughter. Then, his daughter and Abram Khan can tie the knot. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman can then become relatives. To this, SRK says “She is Shaadi Mukerji.”
Next question is - "How many percentage of people have said I love you to their parents at least once?"
Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional and said he feels everyone should say I love you to their parents more than once. He says, “Kal Ho Na Ho so say as much as you can." SRK says AbRam is like Salman.
To the question - “What percentage of Indians has played ‘Who will blink first game’?”, Shah Rukh Khan places bet on 85%, while Rani Mukerji places bet on 82%. Shah Rukh wins the fifth round.
Rani Mukerji asks Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to play ‘Who blinks first’ game.
Next question is – “What percentage of Indians has played ‘Who will blink first game’?” Shah Rukh Khan asks Salman Khan how many times he has played this game. When Rani Mukerji asks the same question, SRK says, “I just have to spread my arms and things are done.”
Coming back to question, while Rani Mukerji places her bet on 86%, Shah Rukh Khan says 80%. SRK wins the answer is 68%.
While Salman Khan wins, Shah Rukh Khan lags behind. Salman comes to SRK’s rescue and helps the actor to put the diapers on dolls.
Rani Mukerji gets a new name - Nanny Mukerji as she suggests a diaper competition between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan remarks that Rani Mukerji seems to know a lot about the question. While Salman turns into Rani holding Adira, SRK becomes Aditya Chopra. Later, Salman and Rani pull SRK’s leg saying how did he manage personal time with three kids around, to which SRK replies - “I have sent all of them to hostel.”
Salman Khan welcomes the audience with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The actor asks the fourth question – “How many mothers or fathers have put their children to sleep to spend time with their partners?”