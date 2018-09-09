Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s dostana is on full blast

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 10:18:29 pm
The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as guests. After yesterday’s fun-filled episode, Salman, Shah Rukh and Rani will once again be seen having a gala time on the episode.

Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of the finale episode. After his hilarious ‘Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan’ act on Saturday’s episode, Sunil will be seen in his drag avatar today.

22:17 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK talks about wearing dhoti

Salman Khan asks the 8th question - "How many people have never worn Dhoti?" Salman and SRK go back to their Karan Arjun times.

While Shah Rukh Khan places his bet on 35%, Rani Mukerji says only 33% have never worn the dhoti.

22:15 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
Stars dance on "Tum Paas Aaye"

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance on "Tum Paas Aaye" song as Shah Rukh Khan dances with his young fan.

22:14 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK wins sixth round

To the question, "How many percentage of people have said I love you to their parents at least once?", Shah Rukh Khan places bet on 50% and Rani Mukerji says 41%. Shah Rukh wins the round again as 61% of Indians have said I love you to their parents.

22:12 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
Rani is Shaadi Mukerji also

Rani Mukerji says Salman Khan should be blessed with a daughter. Then, his daughter and Abram Khan can tie the knot. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman can then become relatives. To this, SRK says “She is Shaadi Mukerji.”

22:10 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
AbRam is like Salman, says SRK

Next question is - "How many percentage of people have said I love you to their parents at least once?"

Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional and said he feels everyone should say I love you to their parents more than once. He says, “Kal Ho Na Ho so say as much as you can." SRK says AbRam is like Salman.

22:08 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK wins fifth round

To the question -  “What percentage of Indians has played ‘Who will blink first game’?”, Shah Rukh Khan places bet on 85%, while Rani Mukerji places bet on 82%. Shah Rukh wins the fifth round.

22:03 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK and Salman play ‘Who blinks first’ game

Rani Mukerji asks Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to play ‘Who blinks first’ game.

22:02 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
I just have to spread my arms and things are done, says SRK

Next question is – “What percentage of Indians has played ‘Who will blink first game’?” Shah Rukh Khan asks Salman Khan how many times he has played this game. When Rani Mukerji asks the same question, SRK says, “I just have to spread my arms and things are done.”

22:00 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK wins 4th round

Coming back to question, while Rani Mukerji places her bet on 86%, Shah Rukh Khan says 80%. SRK wins the answer is 68%.

21:58 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
Salman wins diaper competition

While Salman Khan wins, Shah Rukh Khan lags behind. Salman comes to SRK’s rescue and helps the actor to put the diapers on dolls.

21:57 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
Rani is Nanny Mukerji

Rani Mukerji gets a new name - Nanny Mukerji as she suggests a diaper competition between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

21:56 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
SRK on raising kids

Shah Rukh Khan remarks that Rani Mukerji seems to know a lot about the question. While Salman turns into Rani holding Adira, SRK becomes Aditya Chopra. Later, Salman and Rani pull SRK’s leg saying how did he manage personal time with three kids around, to which SRK replies - “I have sent all of them to hostel.”

21:51 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
Dus Ka Dum finale begins

Salman Khan welcomes the audience with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The actor asks the fourth question – “How many mothers or fathers have put their children to sleep to spend time with their partners?”

21:33 (IST) 09 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

According to the makers, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together on the finale of Dus Ka Dum this weekend and joining them will be Rani Mukerji. With their indisputable camaraderie and witty sense of humor, the trio will be seen disclosing their heart's desires and a lot more personal secrets on the show.

