Dus Ka Dum finale LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s dostana is on full blast

The Dumdaar finale of Dus Ka Dum is here and along with host Salman Khan, this episode features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as guests. After yesterday’s fun-filled episode, Salman, Shah Rukh and Rani will once again be seen having a gala time on the episode.

Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is also a part of the finale episode. After his hilarious ‘Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan’ act on Saturday’s episode, Sunil will be seen in his drag avatar today.