Dus Ka Dum 2018 highlights: Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez promote Race 3 on Salman Khan’s show

Dus Ka Dum 3 June 12 2018 Episode 4 live updates: Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem promote Race 3 on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.

With only a couple of days left for the release of the much-awaited film Race 3, its cast is on its toes to keep the buzz around their film alive. On Tuesday night, Anil Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem came together on the game show Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan. During the one-and-a-half-hour-long episode, Salman was seen having a jolly good time with his Race 3 co-stars.

Earlier, Salman and Jacqueline were seen promoting the Remo D’Souza directorial on another reality TV show, Dance Deewane. There too, the television audience witnessed the camaraderie between the two actors.

Race 3, the third installment in the Race franchise, will hit the theatres on June 15. The film has been bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.