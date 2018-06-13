Dus Ka Dum 2018 highlights: Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez promote Race 3 on Salman Khan’s show

With only a couple of days left for the release of the much-awaited film Race 3, its cast is on its toes to keep the buzz around their film alive. On Tuesday night, Anil Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem came together on the game show Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan. During the one-and-a-half-hour-long episode, Salman was seen having a jolly good time with his Race 3 co-stars.
Earlier, Salman and Jacqueline were seen promoting the Remo D’Souza directorial on another reality TV show, Dance Deewane. There too, the television audience witnessed the camaraderie between the two actors.
Race 3, the third installment in the Race franchise, will hit the theatres on June 15. The film has been bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.
Salman bids his audience goodbye. He says, "Do whatever you want to do man."
The last question is, "What percentage of Indians are punctual?" and this brings a point to Jacqueline and Daisy. Rs 1 lakh won by both the teams will go to charity.
Anil Kapoor gets emotional about not talking to his mother every day as Salman asks the question, "What percentage of Indians talk to their parents every day?". Anil says that he has realised his mother's plight after having his own children Sonam and Harshvardhan. He even apologises to his mother on national television.
This point is also won by Bobby and Saqib's team.
The question "What percentage of Indians had a fight with their partner as they called them with someone else's name," has Anil recalling that how sometimes he used to address his wife Sunita Kapoor as Madhuri Dixit since he used to spend a lot of time with the actor on the sets of his films. As the two teams set their estimate percentage, Jacqueline accuses Bobby of cheating. The point is once again won by Bobby's team and Saqib takes a dig at the girl's team as he says, "Our cheating is our cheating, none of your cheating."
The question "What percentage of Facebook users upload at least one photo every day" reminds Salman of Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam's wedding. Salman says that at Sonam's wedding nobody was watching us perform live but were watching us through the camera of their phones as they were more interested in posting the videos on Instagram. To this, Saqib adds that the entire nation has witnessed Sonam's wedding. The point for this question goes to Jacqueline's team.
Salman Khan starts with the first round 'Paanch Ka Punch' and Anil Kapoor is his co-host. The first question is, "What percentage of Indians have felt the need to go to the toilet when they were outside at least once in their life?". Salman narrates an incident when he had to go the washroom after a shoot of a film but he could not control and stopped his car on the road. While Jacqueline and Daisy are in one team, Bobby Deol and Saqib form the other team. Bobby's team makes the correst guess and they win Rs 20,000.
Salman now introduces his Race 3 family which includes Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. The stars have come on Salman Khan's show to promote their film Race 3. Speaking about the film, Anil Kapoor says, "I cannot tell anything about the film. It has the Dus Ka Dum where Salman bears the strength of five people." Bobby Deol adds, "There are many twists and turns in the movie."
She walks away with a prize money of Rs 3,20,000 and a gift hamper.
"What percentage of Indians have taken a course in spoken English?". This question is Kiran's last chance to unlock the 'super sawaal'. Her answer once again misses the mark and she fails to enter the next level of the game.
The next question puts Kiran in trouble as Salman asks, "What percentage of Indians have said that they wear a special stone to protect them from grah dosha?". Kiran says that it's mostly the actors who wear so many stones. She takes help of another lifeline and finally makes the guess between 26% to 46%. She misses the chance to win Rs 4,80,00 by just one percent.
"What percentage of Indian women believe that they are beautiful?" is the next question. For this, Kiran takes the help of the audience. Kiran sets the bar between 56% and 86% and her answer makes her win a total amount of Rs 3,20,000.
Now the percentage window of Kiran has been lowered down to 40% and the question is, "What percentage of Indian men have had a rakhi tied by a woman whom they secretly loved?". Kiran makes the estimate between 17% and 57% and this time her answer doesn't match with the public opinion.
The first question of Dus Gunaa Dum round is, "What percentage of married Indian women cover their head in front of their elders as a mark of respect?" Salman asks Kiran if her husband is open minded and lets her stay without covering her head or not. He also tells her that this survey is not only of Punjab or Haryana. Salman adds that metropolitan cities have done away with this culture. Kiran makes a guess between 21%-71% and wins as 61% is the actual estimate.
The next round is Dus Gunaa Dum. Salman explains the rules of the game. He also introduces the audience to contestant Kiran and shows a video where she talks about herself and her family. The first question of the round will make Kiran earn double the amount of what she has earned already which is Rs 80,000.
Though it has been decided that Kiran will play the next round, Salman asks the next question, "What percentage of Indians have a monthly credit facility available to buy the groceries?". This point also goes to Kiran and Dolly takes a leave with Rs 20,000 and a gift hamper.
Next question is, "What percentage of Indians believe that arranged marriages are more successful than love marriages?". After exchanging a few anecdotes from their personal lives, the two contestants guess the percentage. Kiran takes a helpline in which she takes assistance from her husband. With her perfect guess, this point goes to Kiran and she is the one who will play the next round with Salman.
Next question is, "What percentage of Indian parents say 'I love you' to their children?" As Salman asks the question, Dolly tells him that she can't say much as her father is no more and she is not on talking terms with her mother. To lighten up the mood, Salman jokes about Dolly and her husband's love story. He also tells the audience that his father Salim says 'I love you' to him but only after getting a good beating from him. The question adds a point to Kiran's account as her estimate matches the answer of other Indians.
Dolly sets the bar at 46% and Kiran estimated the percentage to be 56%. Since Kiran's estimate is near to the unanimous voice of India, she takes the lead. Next question is, "What percentage of Indians have, at least once, tried new clothes in the trial room just to take a selfie?". With this one, Dolly also earns a point as her estimate matches with the opinion of Indians.
Salman begins the first round 'Paanch Ka Punch'. He asks them the first question: "What percentage of Indian have dreamt of being a hero or heroine in films at least once in their life?" One of the contestants, Dolly tells Salman that she wished to be an actor so that she can romance him. Salman fulfils her dream and enacts a romantic scene with her. He says another romantic dialogue with another contestant Kiran and even shakes a leg with her on "Dil Diyan Gallan."
Kiran Gill tells Salman that he looks smarter in real life. Salman takes the game ahead and explains the rules to the two ladies.
The first contestant is Dolly Saxena who is a station master by profession. She is accompanied by her husband and cousin brother. The second contestant to play the game is Kiran Gill from Haryana.
Salman Khan opens the show in his peculiar style as he walks in with the Dus Ka Dum song playing in the background. He lets the audience know that today's episode is special as along with contestants, his Race 3 family will be joining him to play the game. But before that he introduces the contestants for the day.
The cast of Race 3 will set the stage on fire in today's episode. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will dance to the title track of Race 3.