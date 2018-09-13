DuckTales Hindi title track: Shaan and his son’s song is a sweet dose of nostalgia

DuckTales aired on Doordarshan in India way back in the 90s. DuckTales aired on Doordarshan in India way back in the 90s.

What can be a nostalgia trip for the 90s generation? Bollywood songs, films or maybe Disney cartoons of that era! Much to the happiness of many, Disney India channel is set to bring back the adventures of Uncle Scrooge and his family, in the reboot of DuckTales. And adding zing to its relaunch is singer Shaan and his 13-year-old son who have crooned the recreated title track of the blockbuster cartoon series.

The song in Hindi was released on Thursday on the official social media handles of Disney India. While we see cut-ins of all the characters including Scrooge McDuck and his three grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Shaan’s enthusiastic voice adds to the entire vibrancy of the title track.

Watch | DuckTales Hindi Title Track

Earlier, Devika Prabhu, Executive Director and Head-Product, Media Networks, Disney India had said, “DuckTales holds a very special place in Disney’s storytelling history, especially in India. The new series brings the same energy and adventurous spirit for a whole new generation of young fans.”

Shaan also said in a statement, “I am a huge fan of the original series and really happy that a new generation of kids, including my son, will have the opportunity to grow up with ‘DuckTales’. The title sequence absolutely complements the sense of adventure and excitement of the show and it was fun recording the Hindi version; especially because I could share the experience with my son Shubh.”

American animated television series DuckTales was produced by Walt Disney Television Animation and first aired on television in September 1987. It went on to be dubbed in multiple languages across the world. In India, it was telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi, back in the 90s. Its title track was originally sung by Chetan Shasital. Chetan also dubbed for the dialogues of the show, along with Javed Jaffery, Rakshanda Khan and others.

Ducktales will return on Disney India channel on October 1. it will be telecast every Monday at 6 PM.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd