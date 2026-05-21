‘We don’t know if he cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash on Karan Kundrra’s past relationship rumours

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together for four years and every few months, the couple is asked about their plans of tying the knot. On Netflix reality show Dubai Bling, the couple addressed constant wedding speculation, while Tejasswi also responded to cheating rumours linked to Karan’s past relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Interestingly, later in the show, Karan goes on to propose to Tejasswi in front of the other contestants.

Dubai Bling, which premiered on Wednesday, follows Karan and Tejasswi as they relocate to Dubai and enter the city’s ultra-rich Indian expat social circle. The show features billionaire couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, along with Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, Pamela Serena, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, Janvee Gaur, Sana Sajan and Iryna Kinakh.

Tejasswi responds to wedding questions

As they begin interacting with the group, one question follows them everywhere: when are they finally getting married? The couple also shuts down engagement rumours during the episode.

Responding to the repeated questions about marriage, Tejasswi says, “I have a boyfriend, but it is not necessary that I get married. I mean, of course, it affects me. I do think about whether it is time for us to get married. Even I don’t know if I’m getting engaged. I feel like we have been living together, we are spending time together, and it has been so smooth. I am not clingy, I don’t want to be.”

ALSO READ: 24-carat gold dresses, pink Rolls Royce for kids: Desi Bling shows unhinged Dubai billionaire life

Tejasswi on Karan’s past relationship and cheating allegations

The conversation later shifts to Karan’s past relationship, presumably with Anusha Dandekar, and the cheating allegations that surfaced after their breakup. Karan and Anusha dated for over three years before splitting in 2020. Years later, Anusha implied that Karan had cheated on her.

When asked about it on the show, Tejasswi defended Karan and said, “We all have our pasts. Somebody’s past is out there in public. If he has cheated or not, which again, we don’t know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don’t care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.’”

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What Anusha Dandekar had said

Anusha had earlier spoken about an ex-boyfriend on her YouTube channel Unverified – The Podcast. Without naming anyone, she said, “The most incredible experience I had with dating apps was when I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and I got my then-boyfriend the deal as well. It was the most he had ever been paid. But while we were the faces of the campaign together, he was actually using the app to talk and meet other girls. Later, I found out he was sleeping with half of Mumbai.”

Though she did not mention Karan by name, many fans assumed she was referring to him because the former couple had done a Bumble campaign together.

At the time, Tejasswi appeared to indirectly respond to Anusha’s remarks through an Instagram birthday post for Karan. Sharing unseen photos and videos with him, she wrote, “The only right swipe he does now.. To the man of my dreams, happy birthday @kkundrra.”

Fans quickly interpreted it as a dig at Anusha’s comments, especially after Karan replied to the post with, “Didi ko kyon toda.”

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Anusha’s cryptic post

Meanwhile, after the premiere of Dubai Bling, Anusha posted an Instagram Story that read, “I am thanking god. #ifykyk,” which fans are now interpreting as an indirect dig at Karan.

About Karan and Tejasswi’s love story

Karan and Tejasswi first met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. Both made it to the grand finale in 2022, where Tejasswi defeated Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner, while Karan finished as the second runner-up. Unlike many reality show couples, the two have continued to stay together long after the show ended.