Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty recreate Sholay’s iconic scene on Hunarbaaz, watch

Bollywood actor Hema Malini will soon be seen on Colors TV show Hunarbaaz as a guest and in a recent promo of the show, the veteran actor can be seen dancing with Mithun Chakraborty to the popular song Dream Girl.

Hema Malini also recreated an iconic scene from Sholay where her Basanti meets Veeru for the first time. To make it look authentic, a tanga and Dhanno were brought on stage. Mithun volunteered to play Dharmendra’s character here.

Colors TV shared the promo of the show with the caption, “Iss weekend entertainment ka dose hoga double kyunki manch par aayi hai Hema Malini- The Dream Girl 💫 Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”

In an earlier promo, Harmony Of The Pines, the band of the Himachal Pradesh police, sang the song “Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna” in her honour and presented her with a few balloons. The Sholay star can be heard saying in the promo that her husband, actor Dharmendra, is going to love the performance.

The promo was shared by Colors TV with the caption, “Harmony Of The Pines ne diya Hema Malini ko tribute. Kijiye iss beautiful moment ko capture iss weekend💫”.

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is also judged by Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.