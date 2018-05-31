Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Drashti Dhami: I am happy ruling television than moving to Bollywood

Drashti Dhami with her Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actor Abhinav Shukla. Drashti Dhami with her Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actor Abhinav Shukla.

Dealing with the complexities of marriage and love, Colors is all set to launch Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka from June 4. Starring Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami and Abhinav Shukla, the show will project the story of two modern-day couples and their ever-conflicting desires from their relationships. Popular television star Drashti, who is back to screens after the not-so-impressive Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, spoke to indianexpress.com about her new soap, changing equations in love and marriage, and more.

While the promo projected Drashti as the other woman, the actor maintained that the story is not about extra-marital affair but about relationships. “The show projects the bond between two friends and also two couples and how situation gets their lives intertwined. There are lots of twists and turns and one needs to watch the show before they can judge it. As for me, my character is something really different in the way she speaks, dresses; so it was an exciting offer,” Drashti shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The actor shared that she agreed to do the show because the character offered to her was different. We further asked her if that’s always the requirement for her, and she replied, “The channel and producers are also important. I have worked with Colors and it was good to be back. I did Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani with the makers (Sphereorigins) and they are lovely people. So it’s always nice to work with a happy team.”

When asked about moving to Bollywood, Drashti quipped, “Koi to hona chaiye na yahan rule karne ke liye (Somebody should be here to rule). But I am happy sticking here and not going anywhere else.” As for the digital market, she shared that she hasn’t been offered something meaty, and if there wasan exciting project coming her way, she would love to step into the world of web.

The Madhubala actor had been currently super active on social media and she shares that it’s a conscious decision from her part. “I love my fans and they have been complaining that I am not active so I decided it was time. Also it’s a great way to connect and communicate with them and know what they like and dislike. It’s been going good till now,” she said with a bright smile.

The functioning of marriage has definitely changed over the years and explaining the same Drashti said, “Times have changed. Now the husband is not expected to get bread to the table only, or the wife taking care of the house. Today, all responsibilities are shared by couples equally and I think it’s a great thing.” As for the rising amount of breakups and failed marriage, the actor said, “It was even then, it’s just that now partners have the courage to speak out for justice when wronged. Also, I think it’s an assumption that only our industry has breakups. We, being in the limelight, it gets public, rest relationships are the same everywhere.”

While Drashti agrees that there’s no space for another person in a relationship, she believes partners should definitely give each other space when it comes to having friends. “Neeraj has a lot of chick friends and they are like family to me. I would never want to hamper their bond, and would give them the required space they need. If you trust your partner, I think it’s not a bad idea at all.”

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka will launch air Monday-Friday, 10 pm starting June 4 on Colors.

