Drashti Dhami tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine: ‘Accepting love and good food’

The entertainment industry seems to be reeling over the rise in Covid-19 cases as more and more celebs test positive. Popular small screen face Drashti Dhami in an Instagram post informed that she too has tested positive and is currently recovering at home.

She shared a photo of her window sill where she had some of her necessary items like oximeter, medicines and flowers. The actor also had her web series The Empire being played on her iPad. Writing that she can ‘smell the lilies’, Drashti captioned her post, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️. P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar.” She also used hashtags like ‘home quarantine’, ‘stay safe’ and ‘stay masked’ with the photo.

Also Read | Drashti Dhami on The Empire: Hope the world now sees me in a different light

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

The Madhubala actor’s friends were quick to drop get well soon messages on her post. “Get back stronger drashti ,” wrote Karan V Grover, while Kashmira Irani added, “Damn !!! Sending you lots of strength & love . Get well soon❤️🤗 ..” Nakuul Mehta, who too fought Covid-19 recently had a quirky suggestion to her as he replied to her post, “Also watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on @sonylivindia ! Will help you HEAL faster 😅❤️😘.” Others like Karishma Tanna, Arijit Taneja, Kunal Jaisingh also sent out good wishes to Drashti.

Yesterday, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya, Prem Chopra and wife also tested positive. While Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted in Lilavati hospital, the others remain in home quarantine. Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also recently tested positive for coronavirus.