scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville gets COVID-19 role as vaccine marshal

Hugh Bonneville, best known internationally for playing patriarch Lord Grantham in the hit TV series, is part of the support team who greet those who arrive for their injections at the hub in Midhurst, southern England.

By: Reuters | London | February 9, 2021 8:33:00 pm
donwton abbey starThe Downton Abbey star said it was great to see a glimmer of hope in people. (Photo: Instagram/Hugh Bonneville)

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has been getting to grips with a topical new role – as a volunteer marshal at a coronavirus vaccination centre.

The 57-year-old British actor, best known internationally for playing patriarch Lord Grantham in the hit TV series, is part of the support team who greet those who arrive for their injections at the hub in Midhurst, southern England.

Bonneville, also known for playing Henry Brown in the Paddington films, was filmed by Britain’s BBC disinfecting his hands, signing in and putting on a name badge and bright yellow high visibility waistcoat before getting down to work.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“For some people, it’s the first time they’ve been out of their house in a year,” Bonneville, dressed in warm jacket and a cowboy hat, said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“We’ve had people who’ve really been grateful for the outing as much as anything and there is this sense of a glimmer of hope so it’s great to be part of this team effort.”

Some did not recognise him but one fan said she asked for a selfie.

Britain has given out more than 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

rajiv kapoor dead
Rajiv Kapoor (1962-2021): A pictorial tribute to Ram Teri Ganga Maili star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X