Exclusive: Double eviction on Bigg Boss 13 this week

Bigg Boss 13 is set to see its first elimination this weekend. After a no-eviction first week, the makers have decided to get two contestants out this time. The nominated housemates this week are Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur.

Shared a source, “The double eviction came as a shocker to contestants as they were not expecting it. Salman Khan took them by surprise when he announced the same. The makers feel that as the season is a fast paced one and with a finale lined up in four weeks, it was important to have two evictions.”

Bigg Boss 13 has Paras Chhabra, Koena Mitra, Abu Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Asim Reaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Daljjiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey as contestants.

This is Salman Khan’s tenth season as the host. During the launch, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared with indianexpress.com that he never expected to last so long on the show.

“Every year I feel like dipping out and that it’s enough now. It’s been so long, it’s my tenth year. Sometimes it’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything the sad part is that they mess up their lives. But so far, every time we think that we are pushing it too much, or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else, it wouldn’t have been still around,” shared the Bharat actor.

Ditching commoners, the makers decided to go back to the original format this year, with only celebs as contestants. But for host Salman Khan that really makes no difference. He told us, “I will treat these celebrities like common people only. I will have the same connect.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm and the Weekend Ka Vaar airs at 9 pm on Colors.