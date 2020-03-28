Not just Ramayana, Doordarshan is bringing back these iconic shows as well

Here’s a list of all the shows you can watch on Doordarshan. Here’s a list of all the shows you can watch on Doordarshan.

Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar’s tweet announcing the return of Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV show Ramayana on Doordarshan left many excited. A few hours later, the official Twitter handle of Doordarshan announced the comeback of a few other popular shows as well.

Here’s a list of all the shows you can watch on Doordarshan

Mahabharat

Telecast time: 12 pm and 7 pm

A scene of TV Serial Mahabharat. (Express archive photo) A scene of TV Serial Mahabharat. (Express archive photo)

Produced by veteran filmmaker BR Chopra, the 94 episode epic is still the most revered TV show. Every episode began with a deep voice announcing, “Main samay hoon,” which then proceeded to narrate two verses from the Bhagavad Gita. Its script was written by renowned Urdu poet late Rahi Masoom Raza.

Mahabharata starred Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Nitish Bhardwaj as Lord Krishna, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, Arjun Firoz Khan as Arjun, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Girija Shankar as Dhritarashtra, Renuka Israni as Gandhari, Nazneen as Kunti, Surendra Pal as Dronacharya, and Gufi Paintal as Shakuni.

You can watch two episodes of Mahabharat, at 12 noon and 7 pm, everyday.

Circus

Telecast time: 8 pm

Circus starred Shah Rukh Khan. Circus starred Shah Rukh Khan.

After the audience was enchanted by the new chocolate boy Shah Rukh Khan in TV show Fauji, Kundan Shah brought him back in his 1989 TV show Circus. The show had SRK playing Shekharan, a young man who is stuck with managing a circus which belonged to his dad. It also starred Ashutosh Gowariker and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.

Circus will go on air on March 28 at 8 pm.

Byomkesh Bakshi

Telecast time: 11 am

Actor Rajit Kaur in tv serial Byomkesh Bakshi. (Express archive photo) Actor Rajit Kaur in tv serial Byomkesh Bakshi. (Express archive photo)

Starring Rajit Kapur in the titular role, Byomkesh Bakshi borrowed its narrative from the stories of Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. Kapur played a detective who was called the Indian version of Sherlock Holmes.

Byomkesh Bakshi will start airing from March 28 at 11 am.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd