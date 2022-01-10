‘Don’t take Omicron lightly’: Ranveer Brar and family are Covid positive

Popular TV personality and chef Ranveer Brar has said that he and his family members are affected by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. He took to his Instagram account to share the experience and wrote in bold letters that this variant should not be taken ‘lightly’.

Ranveer posted, “No. Omicron Is Not Mild.. We as a family have been positive For the last 10 days. We are all double Vaccinated .. and to say that some of the last 10 days have been hard would be an understatement. Please DO NOT TAKE OMICRON LIGHTLY.”

The celebrity chef shared the details with the caption, “Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant !”

This ongoing surge in Covid-19 numbers has affected many in the last few weeks, including a number of celebs.

The wave is also affecting many kids. Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik’s 9-month-old son Ekbir and Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai’s four-month-old son Nirvair also tested positive, their parents said in social media posts.

Vishal Dadlani, Esha Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham and his wife Priya, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and his family, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and wife, Dhrashti Dhami, Ranvir Shorey, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Shanaya Kapoor had also revealed their Covid positive status.