Donald Glover starrer Atlanta gets renewed for season four

FX Network has renewed its critically-acclaimed series Atlanta for the fourth season.

The comedy-drama series, starring Donald Glover in the lead, is currently awaiting the start of production on its third season.

Both season three and four will have eight episodes each, reported Variety.

Created by Glover, follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

The show’s cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. It is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai.

“What more can be said about ‘Atlanta’ than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

“This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners,” he added.