Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya get evicted from Bigg Boss 15, fans call it unfair

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 15 saw a double elimination on Tuesday. With most housemates continuously breaking house rules, they were pulled up by Bigg Boss, and then as a punishment, they were asked to choose two contestants for eviction. After a heated argument and discussion, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted by the contestants.

Both Donal and Vidhi had been soft targets of housemates, given they hadn’t managed to gel with others in the house. While Vidhi claimed to be an introvert, Donal found it tough to bond with anyone. She was often cornered or made fun of by her co-inmates. Even during the Weekend Ka Vaar, everyone picked her as the one who has already lost her mojo in the game.

However, fans seem quite disappointed by the eviction. Ever since their eviction was shown in the live stream last night, social media has been abuzz calling this eviction unfair. Fans have been trending ‘Bring back Donal’ on Twitter, demanding that she be called back as a wildcard.

A fan tweeted, “The show is scripted. Karan and Tejaswi’s plot is scripted. #Donalbisht was actually performing good which was not the part of the script, she had to become the villain of the season but she started gaining love and thus #BiggBoss15 evicted her. BRING BACK DONAL,” while another fan wrote, “Biggboss Audience is Not Able To Accept This Unfair Eviction !! That’s Why #DonalBisht is Still Trending With 70.9k Tweets.”

Udaan actor Vidhi Pandya too received love from fans. A fan tweeted, “People who judge, doubt or disrespect you are not worth your time and attention. BRING BACK VIDHI. Another user added, “Both #DonalBist were giving 100% in tasks n better than some of the male contender when it comes to physical strength.”

Apart from these evictions, the gharwales also had to face another blow as the main house has now been shut and everyone has been moved to the jungle. The new captain Nishant Bhat was also given the chance to nominate eight people, and he nominated Karan Kunddra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian.