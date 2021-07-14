Don Cheadle reacts to Emmy nomination for 98-second appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier: ‘I don’t get it’

Don Cheadle is as surprised as anyone about his latest Emmy nomination for his 98-second turn in the premiere episode of Marvel Studios’ TV series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the sequence, Falcon and War Machine have a discussion about Sam Wilson’s new turn as a black Captain America.

While some felt he deserved the nomination, most people didn’t know how to react to the news. This included the Hollywood star himself, who took to Twitter to respond to the good news. The actor wrote, “Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go…”

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go … — Don” ‘t ask me google questions” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Cheadle had first appeared as Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes more than a decade ago in Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 2 (2010). Since then, he has appeared in altogether seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

step down?!? 😂😂 you really don’t know how this emmy thing works, huh? https://t.co/JRTgDcV333 — Don” ‘t ask me google questions” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

He also responded to tweets on his nomination. “Bro step down and a make a spot for someone that did a bit more,” wrote one follower, to which Cheadle replied, “step down?!? You really don’t know how this emmy thing works, huh?” Another person wrote, “yep… just Hollywood being stupid… again. And to no fault on the man, IMO he deserves every accolade. Just sad that the moronic Emmy committee peeps are just that: morons.”

Interestingly enough, this is Cheadle’s 12th Emmy nomination. He is yet to win the coveted trophy. Perhaps this time?

On the other hand, Marvel Studios had quite the run at the Emmys this year, with their one-of-a-kind show WandaVision being nominated in 23 categories. The show featured Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn and Kat Dennings in pivotal roles. The nine episode series first premiered on January 15 this year. It has been directed by Matt Shakman.

WandaVision has been nominated in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series category, while Olsen, Bettany and Kathryn Hahn have all earned acting nods in the recently announced Emmy nominations.