Dog who played Bran’s direwolf in Game of Thrones dies

Odin, a Northern Inuit Dog who was a part of the cast of Game of Thrones, has died, according to TMZ. The dog played the role of a direwolf in the show. Bran Stark’s direwolf Summer to be precise.

Direwolf in the world of the HBO’s fantasy show, unlike the actual prehistoric beasts in our world, are mythic beasts several times the size of an ordinary grey wolf and are thought to be extinct. Not only they are unusually strong, but can also sniff danger, and not in a canine way.

While in the later seasons, the direwolves were completely computer generated, in the first seasons the showrunners used actual dogs.

A post from an Instagram account of the owners read, “Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1.”

