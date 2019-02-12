Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid becomes a father

Television actor Anas Rashid was blessed with a baby girl on Monday. The actor, who was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, tied the knot with Heena Iqbal in September 2017. Anas took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Sharing a video on his social media account, he wrote, “Hi dear ones, We are blessed with a baby girl yesterday. Both mother and baby are in good health. Thank you all for your blessings and wishes. Anas Rashid.”

In the video, Anas, looking exuberant, thanks God, his wife and family for the amazing feeling. The actor shares that he is speechless and doesn’t know how to express his emotions. He also shares that he is happy to see both the mother and the child happy and relaxed.

Watch Anas Rashid announcing the news of him becoming a father.

Always wanting to get married to a traditional girl of his parents’ choice, the 38-year-old actor opted for an arranged marriage. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Anas had earlier shared, “I feel complete and content in my conjugal life. Heena is the right person that I was searching for. And now that I have her in my life, it is the most beautiful feeling. It doesn’t seem that she is new in the family. Heena has already won over everyone and has seamlessly got involved in the family. Everyone loves and adores her and she too has been reciprocating it with equal love.”

Anas Rashid has been a part of shows like Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahin Toh Hoga and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka in the past. He became a star with his portrayal of a man who helps his wife become an IPS officer, in Diya Aur Baati Hum.