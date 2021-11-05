scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Diwali 2021: From Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel’s Diwali bashes to Ravi-Sargun and Hina Khan’s family celebrations

Diwali 2021: While Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor and Sandiip Sikcand hosted Diwali bashes, celebrities like Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal spent some family time.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 5, 2021 4:19:56 pm
TV celebs got together to celebrate Diwali. (Photo: Karenvir, Krystle, Sandiip/Instagram)

Dressed in their best Indian attire, television celebrities turned heads as they got together for the many Diwali bashes this year. The festivities kickstarted a few days earlier on Dhanteras and continued till Diwali. The small screen stars treated their fans to photos from their celebrations. And those not in the mood to head out, were seen spending time with families.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel hosted his friends and family for a gala Diwali night at his residence. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Karenvir Bohra posted on Instagram, “What a fun night at the #patels @karan9198 and @ankzbhargava we had the craziest night showing magic tricks to all your guests @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta @btwitslucky @rizwanbachav what did you guys think? @bombaysunshine was the most entertained….Another round of entertainment soon… wishing you all you guys a #happydiwali and a #happynewyear.”

Karenvir, wife Teejay Sidhu, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Additi Gupta attended the bash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matsya Thada (@ravidubey2312)

 

Ekta Kapoor’s party also saw the whos who of tinsel town in attendance. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle Dsouza, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassandani, Mukesh Chabbra, Mouni Roy were seen at the party. Even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan were seen making an appearance.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

 

Sandiip Sikcand kickstarted Diwali celebrations a day ahead with a party that was attended by most Balaji Telefilms’ actors. From Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Dheeraj Dhooper, Adaa Khan, Aly Goni and Mohit Malik, among others, were seen letting their hair down at the party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandiip Sikcand (@sandiipsikcand)

 

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonerjee were seen partying with Mouni Roy, Meet Brothers and Arjun Bijlani. Sharad Malhotra on the other hand, had a quiet celebration at home with wife Ripci Bhatia. Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani, Madhurima Tuli, too enjoyed their Diwali with families.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanaya Irani (@sanayairani)

Newlywed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar posed for a happy picture together. Actor-couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar also enjoyed lighting up some crackers at their home. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula visited a gurdwara on the occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

 

Happy Diwali!

Photos

Hina Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan: 10 photos you should not miss today

