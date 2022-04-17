Divyansh and Manuraj crowned winners of India’s Got Talent Season 9

Divyansh and Manuraj won Sony TV’s reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9 on Sunday. The beatboxing and flautist duo from Jaipur and Bharatpur beat Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy to take home the trophy, a car and Rs 20 lakh cash prize. First runner-up Ishita Vishwakarma and second runner-up Bomb Fire Crew took home cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, IGT 9 was judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

Interestingly, both Divyansh and Manuraj came for the auditions with different partners but paired up eventually. Their amazing jugalbandi on the show left audiences mesmerised throughout the season. Divyansh and Manuraj’s performances on stage also got them the maximum ‘Golden Buzzer’ from judges and celebrity guests. Their impactful performances made judges claim they are the living example of the show’s tagline – ‘Gazab Desh Ka Ajab Talent’.

On winning the show, Divyansh said in a statement, “This is revolutionary. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true.” His partner Manuraj, on his part, said that he feels he has reached the zenith of happiness.

“Collaborating with Divyansh came out of the blue but the play of fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win for all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It’s time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change. This win is an invitation to musicians to find their sound and make the best of it,” he added.

Judge Kirron Kher said that the pair was ‘outstanding’ since day one. “I am so very happy for Divyansh and Manuraj! All their efforts have come to fruition and have led to this day where they have rightly been declared the winner of this season of India’s Got Talent. They have my blessings always and I wish them all the very best in all their future endeavours.”

Shilpa Shetty mentioned, “While we have played a catalyst in choosing the greatest talent from the country in India’s Got Talent S9, the real deciding factor and the true judgment came from audiences which have been proven with Divyansh and Manuraj’s win. While every talent is different from the other and cannot be compared, I feel personally that their talent is of international standard and sets another kind of benchmark. They created history.”

The grand finale turned out to be a visual spectacle with the cast of Heropanti 2 — Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddique in attendance. Superstar Singer team including judge Himesh Reshammiya, host Aditya Narayan and captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali also graced the finale stage. Comedian Sugandha Mishra joined India’s Got Talent 9 finale as the co-host and tickled everyone’s funny bone. The show aired on Sony TV.