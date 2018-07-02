Divyanka Tripathi: I don’t fear being typecast, rather I see it as a challenge

Divyanka Tripathi is popular for portraying the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi is popular for portraying the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has been ruling the telly world with shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye. She says she has no qualms about being typecast.

“I don’t fear being typecast. I don’t think there is any fear, rather I see it as a challenge. And what fun is work without challenges? I’ve played several different characters in my career,” Divyanka said in a statement.

“I have also tried my hand at reality shows so, I’m sure that the future too will hold many such varied roles for me but till that time comes, I’m enjoying playing Ishita,” she added about her role in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein that premiered in 2013.

She even gets trolled online.

“Some keep trolling me for wearing not very stylised or for wearing too stylish clothes.

“They do not understand about the balance that an actor, especially who’ve committed years to one television show, hit shows that have changed the fate of producers, channels and everyone involved, has to strike with costumes while playing a character according to the scenes, character and shoot schedules.”

Recently, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya was also trolled for not liking the pictures of his wife on Instagram. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor soon hit back at the trolls and shared, “Me and my partner, we live in a very real kind of space. It’s really stupid when people judge our relationship based on our activity on social media. We are very secure as partners, and Divyanka is really happy with me and so am I with her. We don’t need to prove it to the world by liking pictures. We know what our real world is, and we are quite content in each other’s company.”

