Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to welcome first baby in June, actor says they ‘managed to hide it for six full months’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathiand her husband Vivek Dahiya have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first baby. The conirmation comes days after speculation started the couple was pregnant but they chose to stay mum about any such development.
Divyanka Tripathi confirms pregnancy news
In a chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Divyanka Tripathi confirmed her pregnancy and said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we dialled our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preferences, be it a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months. Actually, I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick.”
“Baby shopping hasn’t yet begun, but it will soon. Okay, so you want to know how the news came out. Vivek went to an event, and there some friends asked him why I haven’t been sent in public for so long. I think it all started from there, and then you know how speculation travels. The delivery will be in Mumbai. We haven’t thought of any names, but yes, the guess game whether it will be a boy or girl has begun in both families, and that’s fun,” a cheerful Divyanka Tripathi added.
Divyanka Tripathi pregnancy reports
Earlier this week, a report in Bombay Times claimed that Divyanka and Vivek were going to be parents. As per the report, both families are currently busy preparing to welcome the little one. A baby shower ceremony is expected to take place soon. The celebration will be an intimate affair with family and close friends from the TV industry in attendance. A source close to the actress had also told SCREEN that Divyanka and Vivek will make the official announcement very soon.
In a 2023 chat with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka had opened up about motherhood as she said, “I would like to be a mother at some point in time. This power of becoming a mother, conceiving a child, is very precious and beautiful. Women are blessed to bear this power of becoming a mother, and I would love to experience it someday. Being a mother will also be a huge responsibility, giving time to that child, so when the time is right, we will take the plunge.”
Earlier this year, during an interview with Gallatta India, Divyanka hinted at planning a child. She had said, “I would love to explore motherhood very soon, it’s a natural thing, but also a gift from God. We would like to be parents, now we feel kind of prepared for it, we do have these conversations. Maybe after this show, we may plan.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More