Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to welcome first baby in June, actor says they ‘managed to hide it for six full months’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first baby. The conirmation comes days after speculation started the couple was pregnant but they chose to stay mum about any such development.

Divyanka Tripathi confirms pregnancy news

In a chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Divyanka Tripathi confirmed her pregnancy and said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we dialled our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preferences, be it a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months. Actually, I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick.”