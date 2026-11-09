Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reveal their twins’ names on Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2

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Actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin boys in May this year. Over the past few months, the couple have kept fans guessing about their sons’ names. Until recently, they referred to the twins as T1 and T2. However, in a recent episode of Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2, Divyanka and Vivek finally revealed that they have named their sons Daivik and Vaidvik.
On Saturday, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya revealed their kids’ names on the Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre-hosted show Pati, Patni Aur Panga. Revealing the names, Vivek recalled how their sons came to be known as T1 and T2. He shared, “When they were born, their prams had Twin 1 and Twin 2 written on them. The doctor would always ask who was Twin 1 and Twin 2. One day I said, ‘Just call them T1 and T2, and our family liked it.’ We put it in our vlog, and their identity became T1 and T2. After that, even when we went shopping, they were referred to as T1 and T2.”
Also Read: ‘Postpartum depression is real’: Vivek on Divyanka Tripathi’s recovery journey after twins
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Divyanka Tripathi revealed, “People kept asking us what their real names were, and why we haven’t picked a name till now. We had thought of something, and now the time has come for the world to know their real names.” She unwrapped a huge card revealing the twins’ names, Daivik and Vaidvik.
Divyanka Tripathi also shared a vlog on YouTube where they revealed the names to their extended family. In the vlog, Divyanka made her family play a treasure hunt and find one letter of their names. After the family cracked the names, Divyanka revealed why T1 was called Daivik and T2 was called Vaidvik.
She said, “Daivik means Godly. The one who is God-loving. Daivik is very calm; he is always smiling.” Vivek added, “He has a personality similar to Divyanka. He is calm and always smiling like her. He also looks like her. He is very positive and easy to please.” Divyanka also chimed in, “Even though Daivik looks like me, he is very fond of Vivek.”
They later went on to share what Vaidvik meant and what his personality was like. Vivek and Divyanka shared, “Vaidvik is innocent. He is an observer. The name means someone who can heal themselves at double speed and also heals others with his presence. Vaidvik’s personality is very similar to Vivek. He has a lot of strength, and his grip is very strong for a baby. Since he was 3-4 days old, he would tightly hold our finger and not leave it. He was the weaker one amongst the two, which is why we also chose this name for him.”
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016, and almost after a decade, they welcomed their baby boys.
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