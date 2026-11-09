Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reveal their twins’ names on Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2

Actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin boys in May this year. Over the past few months, the couple have kept fans guessing about their sons’ names. Until recently, they referred to the twins as T1 and T2. However, in a recent episode of Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2, Divyanka and Vivek finally revealed that they have named their sons Daivik and Vaidvik.

Divyanka and Vivek reveal their kids’ names on Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2

On Saturday, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya revealed their kids’ names on the Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre-hosted show Pati, Patni Aur Panga. Revealing the names, Vivek recalled how their sons came to be known as T1 and T2. He shared, “When they were born, their prams had Twin 1 and Twin 2 written on them. The doctor would always ask who was Twin 1 and Twin 2. One day I said, ‘Just call them T1 and T2, and our family liked it.’ We put it in our vlog, and their identity became T1 and T2. After that, even when we went shopping, they were referred to as T1 and T2.”